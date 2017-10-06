New Sculpture Exhibit Hopes to Raise Awareness of Plastic Pollution

Shedd Aquarium will be exhibiting a new form of artwork — sculptures composed of plastic pollution found in Lake Michigan. The new exhibit, titled “Washed Ashore,” consists of ten massive sculptures made of recovered garbage. The main message behind the exhibit is to show how real and frightening water pollution is.

“We go for beautiful and horrifying… It wakes people up,” sculptor Angela Haseltine Pozzi said.

The sculptures were created using materials such as water bottles, toothbrushes, flip-flops, and discarded lighters recovered from Lake Michigan.

Pozzi began making garbage sculptures in 2010. Thus far, she’s collected 21 tons of plastic along the west coast and has created 70 garbage sculptures. She also accepts garbage collected by volunteers.

Researchers estimate that 22 million pounds of plastic enter the Great Lakes each year. Lake Michigan suffers the worst due to the water cycling more slowly. Microplastics, which are tiny strands of plastic, are a large contributor to the pollution issue and make it difficult to clean the lakes. Some scientists are predicting that by the year 2050, the weight of plastic in the world’s oceans will outweigh the weight of fish.

The Shedd’s director of conservation action, Jaclyn Wegner, said she hopes the new exhibit will “inspire people to pay attention to these things more.” Every hour, Americans use 2.5 million plastic bottles, and every year, 35 billion plastic water bottles are thrown away.

A new campaign called “Shedd The Straw” is encouraging locals to stop using plastic straws and stirrers and to do anything else they can to help stop plastic pollution.

Here are a few statistics about plastic pollution in the world: