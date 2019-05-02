Home Around Town New state law changes absentee voter timelines
New state law changes absentee voter timelines
New state law changes absentee voter timelines

Absentee voters in the Tuesday, May 7, election must apply to their municipal clerk’s office by Friday, May 3, for ballots by mail, according to Michigan Proposal 18-3.
Absentee ballots can be picked up by the voter in person any time through Monday, May 6, at 4 p.m., per the new state standard. The voter must present identification and vote the ballot in said clerk’s office.
A voter who registers to do so on Election day by appearing in person at his or her clerk’s office is also eligible to obtain an absentee voter ballot until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Clerks will hold office hours Saturday, May 4, also per the new state law.

