New township board moves to fill openings

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The new Saugatuck Township Board’s follow-through on its change mandate has created office staffing challenges to go with new opportunities.

Five-year township manager Aaron Sheridan’s last day was Friday, as agreed on in a Nov. 13 special board meeting. Other full-time office staff — former clerk Brad Rudich and treasurer Lori Babinski — were ousted in the Nov. 6 recall election. Former zoning administrator Steve Kushion left a week before that vote to take a new job.

The recall that swept new clerk Bill Wester, treasurer Jon Helmrich and trustees Abby Bigford and Stacey Aldrich into office was pre-mised on, among other issues, the former board voting to reprimand Sheridan in August 2017 after complaints of a profane exchange between him and former supervisor Jon Phillips.

Communication issues between Sheridan and Sauga-tuck Township Fire District leaders, plus Douglas and Saugatuck city managers, were cited also in the recall issue.

After an hour-long, closed board session Nov. 13 to discuss personnel matters, the new board accepted Sheridan’s resignation as of Friday. It will give the ex-manager, who has a wife and two pre-school children, full compensation through Dec. 31. He will be available for consultation until year’s end.

With the loss of their statutory — i.e. elected, board voting — duties, Rudich and Babinski lost the optional administrative office jobs both had handled.

New treasurer Helmrich plans to assume the latter full-time upon completing current job obligations in Grand Rapids Dec. 14 while serving here as much as he can until then.

Wester — who owns a private golf cart business — has foregone the administrative duties, $44,793 annual salary and insurance benefits that go with it. The new board, at its third meeting in eight days Friday, affirmed his appointment of Babinski to assume those duties.

“I believe Lori was collateral damage (in the sometimes-heated recall cam- paign),” he said.

Wester, who was township supervisor from 2006 to 2016 after serving four more years on the zoning board of appeals, brings institutional knowledge to his statutory duties.

So does Chris Roerig, who was appointed supervisor by the old board last spring after Phillips moved out of the township and was elected unopposed to that same post Nov. 6. Prior to that, Roerig served as township trustee from 2000 to 2012 and from 1996 to 2000 on the parks commission.

Some in the audience Nov. 13 urged retaining Sheridan, saying his 15 years of township office experience and knowledge would be hard to replace, they had found him polite and helpful, and many complaints against him were political.

With Rudich, a certified state municipal clerk, and Sheridan gone, retaining Babinski fills at least some gaps in institutional knowledge and day-to-day office experience.

“We have tax bills due out Dec. 1,” noted Roerig Friday. “It’s important we fill other spots and get up and running fast.”

As interim measures, assessor Sherry Mason could work five instead of four days a week in the office, deputy clerk Carole Baumbach three instead of two days, former township trustee and planning commission chair Jim Hanson has volunteered to work Fridays pro bono, said Roerig.

Current planning chair Andy Prietz can assist part-time for $18 an hour, Bigford said she can do so for $20 an hour and former Fennville city clerk Pat Phenix, who served the township as independent election supervisor Nov. 6, can also be on call, Roerig said.

Former zoning administrator Al Ellingsen has resumed that role on an interim basis pending the township replacing Kushion.

The new board noted Friday hiring a combined manager/zoning administrator ala neighboring Laketown Township’s Al Meshkin may be an option in Saugatuck Township too, although the pay scale to attract a candidate with both skill sets might be prohibitive.

Helmrich, who has called for a long-term staffing analysis, agreed to assess office interim needs and report findings at special workshop Thursday, Nov. 29, at 2 p.m.

Chosen for committees Nov. 13 were Aldrich, who will replace Roerig as fire board liaison, Bigford on the road committee and Helmrich on the planning commission.

Helmrich, a former Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance board member, said he had resigned that seat on announcing he’d run for treasurer due to conflict-of-interest reasons.

“We’ve hit the ground running,” said Wester Friday. “There’s more work ahead.”

“It’s a challenging spot,” Roerig told The Commercial Record. “We are fortunate to have talented people who care about Saugatuck Township.

“We’ll figure a way,” he said.