New township board takes seats quickly

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Saugatuck Township’s four new board members took over for recalled opponents quickly.

The Nov. 6 vote showed Democratic challenger Bill Wester topping incumbent Republican Brad Rudich, 1,113 to 817. Ditto for Jon Helmrich beating Lori Babinski for treasurer, 1,061 to 875; and trustee hopefuls Stacey Aldrich (1,174 votes) and Abby Bigford (1,106) besting GOP incumbents Roy McIlwaine (815) and Doug Lane (750).

Unofficial results, not tallied until after midnight due to a new means of counting absentee ballots, plus a 71-percent voter turnout, were certified Wednesday, Nov. 7, around 2:30 p.m. The township board’s monthly meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m., fewer than four hours later.

For most elections, Michigan law provides transition between first Tuesday votes and newly-elected candidates taking office Nov. 20. Not for recalls. MCL 168.970g, calls for candidates chosen that way to start at once.

As such the township board’s lone returnee, supervisor Chris Roerig, who had run and won unopposed, swore in Wester after the 2:30 confirmation. As clerk, Wester then swore in Helmrich, Aldrich and Bigford just before the meeting.

The agenda was light. Helmrich mentioned revoking International Fire Code amendments passed by the prior board and videotaping meetings, both bones of contention between the past factions. Verbal consensus among new electees was to pursue these.

But actions were few, with orientation emphasized. During public comments, several audience members spoke about fresh starts and post-election healing.

The new board stood to get down to brass tacks Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. (too late for this week’s print deadline) holding a special meeting whose agenda included:

Transition of board members.

Supervisor health insurance.

Board appointments.

Michigan Townships Association membership and training.

Staffing analysis, and

Township manager.

The Nov. 6 recall was premised on a complaint that the former board chose to reprimand, not dismiss, current manager Aaron Sheridan after alleged complaints of a profane exchange between him and former supervisor Jon Phillips among other communications issues.

The township office for years has been staffed fulltime by the voter-chosen clerk and treasurer, deputy clerk and full- or part-time manager. Assessor Sherry Mason also works there.

Helmrich told The Commercial Record Monday he plans to assume full-time treasurer’s office hours upon transitioning from his current consulting job duties.

Wester, who owns a growing local golf cart business, said he planned to defer full-time clerk’s pay and office duties to a deputy.

As of early, ex-treasurer Babinski had stayed as an office staff member and Sheridan remained manager. Former part-time zoning administrator Al Ellingsen had retaken that role on an interim basis pending replacement of Steve Kushion, who resigned as ZA Oct. 31 to accept a new job.

Other Nov. 6 Results

In other elections of local interest, the City of Fennville passed a 6-mill operations increase to 15 mills, restoring Headlee Amendment rollbacks, 244 in favor to 154 opposed.

Saugatuck and Douglas city council incumbents were re-elected unopposed. In Saugatuck, Mark Bekken, Barry Johnson, Jane Verplank and Ken Trester will all serve another 2-year term. Ditto for Linda Anderson, Pat Lion, Neal Seabert and Aaron Miller in Douglas.

In other races, Democrat Garnet Lewis of Saugatuck (43,293 votes) fell to Republican Aric Nesbitt (61,509).

Democrat Christi Allen of Saugatuck (2,644) fell shy in her bid to unseat Republican Dean Kapenga (3,773) for the District 1 Allegan County Commission seat.

For the state 80th District House seat, Republican incumbent Mary Whiteford topped Democrat Mark Ludwig, 25,000 to 14,275.

Voters in the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District, of which Saugatuck Public Schools are a member, approved a 10-year, 0.9-mill regional enhancement proposal 65,530 to 57,987.

Elected unopposed to the Saugatuck school board were Gordon Stannis, Nicole Lewis and Eric Birkholz. Ditto for Julio Almanza and Ross Thiele in Fennville schools.