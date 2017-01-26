Nissim ‘quashes’ peers in DES Spelling Bee

“Q-u-a-s-h-e-d,” spelled correctly by Jonathan Nissim in the 20th round, was the winning word in the 2017 Douglas Elementary School Spelling Bee Jan. 16. Nissim and runner-up Jacey Merkle (also a fifth grader) will advance to the regional spelling bee at DES Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

After placing in classroom bees held in December, 15 fifth-grade students went on to compete in the school-wide competition. DES principal Michaelle Gust was announcer. Former DES teachers Pam Brady and Joan Lamb, along with retired secretary Sue Herbert, served as the judges.

This year’s school finalists included Will Doucette, Grace Greenwood, Noah Lankheet-Rathbun, Estrella Medellin, Merkle, Bradley Moorer, Nissim, Elsa Nor, Liam Norbeck, Annie Nykamp-Whitehead, R.J. Phillips, Hazel Reijmerink, Ethan Smith, Johnny Tuckerman and Russell VandePoel.