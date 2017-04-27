‘No can do,’ court says of marina bathroom plan

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Allegan Circuit Court Kevin Cronin has upheld Saugatuck city’s denial of variance that would have allowed Dune Ridge SA, LP to build a bathroom on its .11 acres fronting the Kalamazoo River east of Park Street.

David Barker, project manager for the firm’s 21-home Dunegrass development on the former Presbyterian Camps’ site stretching from the river west to Lake Michigan, said Dune Grass would appeal Cronin’s April 5 ruling.

Dunegrass, which has already started dredging plus work on a seawall to serve a six-slip private marina on its now-vacant river lot, sued the city June 23 last year challenging the zoning board of appeals’ May 12 denial of variances that would let the firm build a 144-square-foot bathroom with two sinks on the 40 x 130-foot parcel.

The developer claimed the denial “was not based on proper procedures or standards, was not a reasonable exercise of discretion granted by law, and otherwise failed to be supported by competent, material and substantial evidence on the record.”

The ZBA made a mistake in using standards for a “use” variance, not the “dimensional” variances requested, according to the lawsuit.

The board denied the requests claiming the developer’s compliance with existing rules on the C-4 Resort-zoned parcel would not “unreasonably prevent the owner from using the property for a permitted purpose” and the changes would create a lot that is “different in kind and nature from other parcels in the area,” according to ZBA minutes.

Cronin ruled the appellant’s claim — that granting neighboring property owners a non-use variance automatically made the ZBA’s denial unfair and an abuse of discretion — is without merit. The case law cited by Dune Ridge supporting its claim involved circumstances not applicable here, said Cronin.

“Appellant’s parcel is only 2/3 of the minimum (emphasis his) size for a parcel,” the judge continued. “Nothing in the record explains why appellant acquired this very narrow parcel and what use he contemplated for (it) consistent with the ordinance.

“Absent the grant of variances as requested, appellant leaps to the dire conclusion that its parcel cannot be used for any purpose under the zoning ordinance and urges the court to find that strict ordinance compliance would ‘unreasonable prevent’ or ‘unnecessarily burden’ appellant from using the property.

“This is a leap too far for this court,” said Cronin, listing other possible uses including a boat dock as sketched on the record, the camps’ past storage of canoes and other potential recreational rentals there.

“Variances,” he continued, “are designed to encourage a proper use of every parcel, and not necessarily the most profitable use …

“Far more important factors concern ‘substantial justice for other property owners and others impacted by the variance’ and ‘general neighborhood conditions.’

“Based upon the entire record, the court concludes that the ZBA decision is supported by substantial, material and competent evidence,” the judge continued. “Appellant failed to adequate show ‘practical difficulties’ or to convince the ZBA that appellant was unnecessarily burdened.

“The ZBA’s decision reflects a thoughtful and proper exercise of the discretion vested in that body,” Cronin’s ruling said.

“We feel denying a small bathroom on site is unreasonable and plan to appeal the judge’s decision,” Barker said. “We already have approvals for the seawall, dredging and docks we’re installing.

“Work will go on,” he said.