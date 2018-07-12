No easy fix for Saugatuck’s Park Street

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Another portion of Park Street in Sauga-tuck is under scrutiny after a busy holiday week when police helped slow traffic on the winding road.

“I’ve walked it, biked it, driven it,” Saugatuck resident Jane Underwood told the city council Monday. “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m scared of it.”

Residents want the city to look at ways to make the road safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers.

“I think we really, really need to do something,” said Ruth Johnson who lives along Park Street.

Council agreed to study the issue at a workshop, though a date has not been set. The city is already studying the impact of speed bumps on the northern portion of the road.

Park Street in its entirety parallels the Kalamazoo River from the border with Douglas to Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency. It is the only way to reach several popular summer destinations including Oval Beach, Mount Baldhead, the west side chain ferry, Pump House Museum and the art school. Several businesses are along the road as well.

Besides motorists, pedestrians use the road which has no sidewalk and little to no shoulder. Residents and council members described how the twists and hills limit visibility.

In some places, two cars can barely squeeze by. It is an old road without the standard rights-of-way most streets have, so any widening of the pavement would mean encroaching on private property.

“It’s nothing we haven’t talked about,” said Councilman Mark Bekken. Any improvements studied in the past required hundreds of thousands of dollars, easements through driveways and lawns and environmental concerns with dune land, council members said.

“It’s a huge piece of work,” said Councilman Barry Johnson.

The road saw about 8,000 vehicles from July 2 to 6, according to Saugatuck police. Deputies were stationed on the road to slow traffic throughout the holiday week.

“I appreciate you guys coming out,” Councilman Jeff Spangler said to deputies in the audience at the meeting. Spangler lives along the road and has witnessed the fast speeds and dangerous situations it creates with pedestrians and bicyclists.

“I’ve seen it personally,” he said, adding the mix is “an accident waiting to happen.”

Police issued several traffic citations to drivers over the holiday, according to City Manager Kirk Harrier.

The city is already studying a portion of the road from about Perryman Street to the art school. Residents are divided over whether or not to keep speed bumps to slow traffic.

Council agreed last month to pay up to $1,000 for engineers from Fleis & Vadenbrink of Grand Rapids to install traffic counters to measure the number of vehicles and how fast they are going.

The counters will be in place for a week with the speed bumps, then another week without speed bumps.