No hate, just acts of kindness remembering MLK

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Like many of us considered the “older generation,” I had my thought processes profoundly affected by Martin Luther King.

While the Black Panther party and other activists were creating havoc in the streets and preaching hate in the pulpit, MLK — like his predecessor, Gandhi —called for change through peaceful protest.

I did a double take a few days ago when I heard his daughter, Rev. Bernice King, speak to a full house at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Although she took a couple jabs at President Trump, like many others on MLK Day, she asked one and all to carry out an act of kindness to a family or individual of another race between now and April 4, the 50-year anniversary of her father’s assassination in Memphis.

What a nice gesture it would be if everyone followed the Rev. King’s lead. I’m on board and plan more than one act of kindness. Please join me. Here are a few suggestions:

Simply pay it backward. Buy a cup of coffee or a burger and fries for the person behind you in line.

Compliment the first three people you talk to today.

Send a positive text message to five different people right now.

Surprise a neighbor with freshly baked cookies or treat.

Set an alarm on your phone to go off at three different times during the day. In those moments, do something kind for someone else.

Leave a kind server the biggest tip you can afford.

Purchase extra dog or cat food and bring it to an animal shelter.

Email or write to a former teacher who made a difference in your life.

Put 50 paper hearts in a box. On each cutout write something that is special about your partner or a friend. Give them the box and tell them to pull out a heart anytime they need a pick-me-up.

Leave a gas gift card or two at a gas pump.

These are only the tip of the iceberg. There are many things we can do to recognize people of different races. Maybe through acts of kindness we can do our small part to change the divisive political climate so pervasive these days. Maybe we can show our political leaders togetherness can be achieved.

I saw a glimmer of hope last week when President Trump invited political leaders of both persuasions together at a public meeting to try to hash out an immigration policy we all could live with. Amazingly the press was invited as well, and opinion makers on both sides of the aisle came away impressed.

That is until the infamous s__hole word was tweeted. Now we are back to square one. Democrats don’t want to give an inch. Neither do Republicans.

It is time to hearken the words of Martin Luther King, who preached inclusiveness over separatism. It is time to heed the words of his daughter and carry out acts of kindness to those of a different color, economic status or political party.