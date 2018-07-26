Northshore action seeks to clarify Corps lines

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Developer NorthShore of Saugatuck has filed a quiet title action in U.S. District Court claiming the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has violated terms of the 1904 agreement under which Kalamazoo River channel walls were built and have been maintained leading to Lake Michigan.

NorthShore claims the Corps, which rebuilt the crumbling north wall in 2010 and 2011 with help from $5 million in federal stimulus money, violated its original agreement signed with then-landowner Marguerite Cook by extending its right-of-way 12 to 45 feet inland from the walls.

“This is not an attempt to obtain more land to develop additional lots,” NorthShore attorney Carl Gabrielse said. “The goal of the quiet title action is simply to clarify the exact location of the property lines for the single family home sites that have already been created along the channel. “NorthShore will not interfere with the rights that the Army Corps currently has to access and maintain the channel or its walls.

“The action was filed only after obtaining agreement from the Army Corps that this course of action was the most efficient avenue for clarifying the exact location of the property lines,” the attorney said.

NorthShore, owned by Holland businessman Jeff Padnos, bought 304 acres north of the river channel from the estate of the late Oklahoma energy magnate billionaire Aubrey McClendon Jan. 30, 2107.

Working with Cottage Home, a Holland-based lakefront home-building and design firm, NorthShore plans to construct about 40 single-family homes on the parcel, including 23 ringing a 6.49-acre boat basin on 95.67 acres where the lost lumber village of Singapore once stood.

Plans, Cottage Home president Brian Bosgraaf said, call for 15 home sites on 35.7 acres fronting the northwest channel and Lake Michigan already approved under McClendon’s Singapore Dunes LLC for 18 homes, plus another two to four homes as allowed by right on 10.2 downriver acres northwest of Pine Trail Camp.

Seven of the aforesaid 15 lots, for sale at $1.5 million each, front the channel and are affected by the clear-title action.

The developer last year won Saugatuck Township and Michigan Department of Environmental Quality approvals to proceed with its boat basin plan, but still needs a permit from the Corps to proceed with its excavation.

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance land-preservation group, which since 2007 contested first McClendon’s plans for the land, now NorthShore’s, is challenging approvals already granted and has asked the Corps to reject the firm’s application.

The Corps has a month to respond to the NorthShore action.