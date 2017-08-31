Northshore basin proposal faces tests

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

New landowner NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC’s plans to build 23 homes around a boat basin where the lost lumber village of Singapore once stood found themselves tested on two fronts last week:

By the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, which has asked the owner for more information on its basin permit request; and

By the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, whose lawsuit against the Saugatuck Township Planning Commission for granting NorthShore’s building request preliminary approval was heard Monday by Allegan County Circuit Court Judge Kevin Cronin.

The DEQ has asked NorthShore — which, headed by Jeff and Peg Padnos working with Cottage Home builders president Brian Bosgraaf, bought 308 acres fronting Lake Michigan north of the Kalamazoo River channel from the Aubrey McClendon estate in March — to provide the agency an environmental impact statement and explain what will happen to the estimated 241,750 cubic yards of sand the developer would remove from the site to build the boat basin on about 96 total acres.

“Requests for more information are pretty common with these procedures,” said Bosgraaf. “We’ll supply them with what they need to move forward.”

NorthShore has proposed around 40 single-family homes on the total parcel. Seven sites on Lake Michigan and eight on the river are for sale, with lot prices ranging from $1.5 million to $2.95 million.

The DEQ is accepting public comments on the boat basin matter by mail to Kalamazoo District Water Resources engineer John Bayha, 7953 Adobe Road, Kalamazoo, MI 49009; or by email to BahaJ@michigan.gov. The permit application and project documents can be viewed at bit.ly/DEQDunes.

Should NorthShore satisfy application standards, the DEQ and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which also requires a permit for such work, would likely hold a joint public hearing here on the matter. Should the two agencies OK the project, it would still need final approval by the township.

The planning commission voted 6-0 April 26 to grant preliminary planned unit development and site condominium approvals for the boat basin project contingent on NorthShore meeting 15 conditions as recommended by township attorney Scott Smith.

“By building around a basin on land that’s long been disturbed, we won’t need to reclaim our investment elsewhere and can place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement,” Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record.

The Alliance — a nonprofit land preservation group which since 2007 has fought efforts to develop the former Denison/McClendon land — filed June 20 to overturn the commission’s ruling, citing violations of the approval process and township zoning ordinance requirements.

Among the latter, the group claimed, were waterfront anti-funneling and density laws, laws against excavating existing channels to increase water frontage, laws pertaining to the removal of 160,000 tons of sand within Michigan’s critical dune boundaries, and multiple inconsistencies with the 2016 Tri-Community Master Plan created by Douglas and Saugatuck cities and the township.

The plan, said the SDCA, prioritizes protection of the natural environment when making future land use decisions along the Lake Michigan and Kalamazoo River waterfronts.

Township insurance attorney James Straub and Carl Gabrielse, attorney for intervening appellee NorthShore, moved for dismissal claiming the Alliance did not qualify as an aggrieved party, hence lacked legal standing. They also contended the SDCA, having not yet had its appeal heard by the township zoning board of appeals, had not exhausted its available legal remedies before coming to circuit court.

Alliance attorneys Scott Howard and Rebecca Millican claimed members have substantial interest in preserving the natural area, plus surrounding resources building a boat basin would affect, therefore indeed have standing.

Cronin took the motion under advisement. There is no ruling deadline set.