Northshore completes road to lakeshore homes

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

NorthShore of Saugatuck LLC last week completed building and paving a 2-mile private entrance road leading through gates north of 135th Avenue and west to homes on Lake Michigan.

The development, on 308 acres north of the Kalamazoo River channel bought by Holland businessman Jeff Padnos from the Aubrey McClendon estate in March 2017, so far has two homes built and occupied on Lake Michigan.

Gas, electric, cable and high-speed internet have been installed throughout the project, said Scott Bosgraaf, who with brother Brian Bosgraaf are developing the parcel under Padnos’ guidance.

NorthShore’s five remaining Lake Michigan lots are now build-ready, Scott Bosgraaf said. Despite not actively listing any lots, seven other home sites are already under reservation agreements, he continued.

NorthShore proposes building 40 homes on its land, largely clustered so as to place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement. About 17 of those lots exist by right or were pre-approved as result of a 2012 federal court settlement between Saugatuck Township and then-owner McClendon.

NorthShore hopes to build 23 homes around a 6.54-acre boat basin on 95.67 total acres, part of which were occupied by the lost 1800s lumber town of Singapore.

Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and township approvals given the project are being appealed by environmental groups. NorthShore still needs U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval before starting work on the basin portion.

“We are working diligently towards that final permit needed to build the boat basin,” Scott Bosgraaf said.

The township March 1 approved paying as much as $22,700 to expand a water main agreed to by Scott Bosgraaf and the Saugatuck Township Fire District to five storage buildings he plans to construct on an easement from Padnos at 6519 135th Ave. They would be enlarged from 8 to 12 inches wide.

Township board members noted the larger main would serve a prospective new well site and remaining development largely west of there.

Padnos/Northshore in 2017 agreed to transfer 5.8 acres just west of Scott Bosgraaf’s commercially-zoned storage building easement to the township for $1, should the site be a viable public water source.