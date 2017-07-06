Northshore hosts open houses, lists home sites

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Northshore of Saugatuck LLC hosted more than 200 guests Friday, June 9, and 300 visitors the next Friday at Kick-Off Open Houses on its 304-acre property.

Padnos Iron and Metal Co. president Jeff Padnos and his wife, Peg, of Holland, acquired the land fronting Lake Michigan north of the Kalamazoo River channel from the Aubrey McClendon estate Jan. 30. They plan, with builder/designer Cottage Home of Holland, to build around 40 homes on the parcel.

Open house attendees received detailed introductions to the property and gathered information on dune preservation while on golf cart tours of the channel and shoreline areas. They were also treated to hors d’oeuvres and beverages on the deck of the beach house while taking in the sunset over Lake Michigan.

“This project is world class,” said Henry Slenk, who attended. “The emphasis on preservation is outstanding.”

Cottage Home president Brian Bosgraaf, who is leading the proposed development, plans 15 home sites on 35.7 acres fronting the northwest channel and Lake Michigan already approved for 18 homes; another four as allowed by right on 10.2 downriver acres northwest of Pine Trail Camp; commercial development on 17.2 acres on the eastern part of the parcel and 23 homes surrounding a boat basin on 95.67 acres where the lost lumber village of Singapore once stood.

“By building around a basin on land that that’s long been disturbed, we won’t need to reclaim our investment elsewhere and can place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement,” Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record.

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission voted 6-0 April 26 to grant preliminary planned unit development and site condominium approvals for the boat basin — called Harbor Cluster — tract, contingent on 15 conditions as recommended by township attorney Scott Smith.

Smith told the commission NorthShore’s planned basin did not fall within their purview. Among conditions he recommended for final approval were that the developer obtain needed permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency, plus the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for the basin work.

Those applications include public notices and a public hearing, and preempt most local control, the township attorney said.

The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, a nonprofit land preservation group which since 2007 has contested efforts to develop the property, filed June 20 in Allegan County Circuit Court seeking to overturn the planning commission’s action. The lawsuit is being processed.

Sixty-plus realtors attended a Cottage Home-hosted June 20 broker tour of the parcel. The builder’s northshoreofsaugatuck.com website is now listing two of its seven lakefront sites and two of eight channel sites for sale.

Lake Sites 3 and 6, offering private frontage, list for $2.95 million and $2.75 million respectively. Channel Sites 8 and 14, which offer channel frontage and deeded lake access, list for $2.95 and $1.5 million respectively.