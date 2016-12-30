Home Around Town Not-so-ancient mariner marks 90 years
Not-so-ancient mariner marks 90 years
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Not-so-ancient mariner marks 90 years

0
RJ
now viewing

Not-so-ancient mariner marks 90 years

12-29-man-dog-ice-6x-cr
now playing

New Year's friends

shipnshore
now playing

Ship 'N Shore eyes waterside restaurant, drinks

12-29-fire-spray-6x-cr
now playing

In a pig's eye

12-29-snake-fire-6x-cr
now playing

Snake survives frigid Fennville blaze

12-29-deck-kids
now playing

Sixth-graders create, give holiday greens

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

stoppel-1x-cr-4-2016
now playing

Life As Performance Art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Looking back on 2016, with thanks

4-28-kukla-myron-1x-cr
now playing

Surviving self -help books

12-29-hempy-tanaka-4x-cr
now playing

Hempy keyboard Series offers trio of treats

Commentary by Scott Sullivan

Editor

There are local institutions and then there is R.J. Peterson (shown at left), who will mark his 90th birthday on New Year’s Eve.

How have we survived without us being in institutions?

Everyone’s favorite not-so-ancient mariner will celebrate with an open house Saturday at Tower Marine, which he built with his father 48 years ago, from noon to 3 p.m.

Marinas, Great Lakes steamships, chain ferries, tugboats, submarines … R.J. has been involved in more things than can — and probably should — be mentioned.

Building hospitals, feeding geese, planting flowers, raising Cain with bureaucrats … the one thing he’s not is boring.

Curmudgeonly, stubborn, set in his ways? You betcha. Creative, generous, always curious? You’ll not meet a nonagenarian who is younger.

There is no one like R.J. Peterson. Ring in the New Year giving thanks for that while enjoying stories and laughs this Saturday, noon to 3.

 

Related Posts
12-29-man-dog-ice-6x-cr

New Year’s friends

Publisher 0
shipnshore

Ship ‘N Shore eyes waterside restaurant, drinks

Publisher 0
12-29-fire-spray-6x-cr

In a pig’s eye

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video