Not-so-ancient mariner marks 90 years

Commentary by Scott Sullivan

Editor

There are local institutions and then there is R.J. Peterson (shown at left), who will mark his 90th birthday on New Year’s Eve.

How have we survived without us being in institutions?

Everyone’s favorite not-so-ancient mariner will celebrate with an open house Saturday at Tower Marine, which he built with his father 48 years ago, from noon to 3 p.m.

Marinas, Great Lakes steamships, chain ferries, tugboats, submarines … R.J. has been involved in more things than can — and probably should — be mentioned.

Building hospitals, feeding geese, planting flowers, raising Cain with bureaucrats … the one thing he’s not is boring.

Curmudgeonly, stubborn, set in his ways? You betcha. Creative, generous, always curious? You’ll not meet a nonagenarian who is younger.

There is no one like R.J. Peterson. Ring in the New Year giving thanks for that while enjoying stories and laughs this Saturday, noon to 3.