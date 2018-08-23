Not-so supers-, assessments & anniversaries

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

Troubled superintendents and mind-blowing assessments have placed my mind in overdrive lately.

For instance, I’m concerned with the status of school superintendents, or lack thereof, in a couple districts covered by my newspapers.

One of those, Farwell, chose David O’Bryant, superintendent of Rogers City Schools, to become their new superintendent last year. Now he sits in jail. O’Bryant was found guilty of taking money from a nonprofit youth football league while in Rogers City.

How did the Farwell district not know about this embezzlement charge before hiring him? It has capable school board members who hired a search firm to find three candidates. They interviewed finalists and decided O’Bryant was the best.

In the process it is normal for school board members to travel and talk to people at the candidates’ previous employment. I am told that didn’t happen in this case.

The accusations against O’Bryant were part of the rumor mill before Farwell hired him. Board trustee Kellee Robinson said the case against him wasn’t made public until several months after he was hired. One would have thought, however, that the search firm would have done a more thorough job vetting O’Bryant and eliminated him as a finalist.

In the same vein, Marion Schools have just hired former Bentley Schools superintendent Chris Arrington to lead that district. Arrington replaces Mort Meier, who was forced to resign because he was allegedly double dipping: taking a salary from the school district as well as getting retirement pay from the state.

Arrington comes to Marion with his own checkered past. He resigned from Bentley, as small district near Flint, for undisclosed reasons. He was placed on administrative leave in January amid whistleblower accusations that have never been made public.

Schools are typically small communities’ largest employer with the largest budget, making their leaders influential people. Who we select for those jobs is important. Let’s hope Farwell and Marion get it right this time around.

I own a dilapidated building in downtown LaFayette, Ala., that houses my newspaper there. It is about 5,000 square feet, but we only use about 800 street-side feet of it. The rest has a leaky roof and sides caving in. It’s pretty typical of most buildings in the town.

A couple weeks ago I received my new assessment, and fell over in my office chair. It proclaimed my building was worth $88,000, a $41,000 increase over its previous assessed value.

We called around and found out we were not singled out. Other downtown LaFayette business owners also saw their assessed values double, some by more than $100,000.

This might fly if LaFayette were a thriving town where buildings were selling for six figures, but sadly this is not the case. My building wouldn’t command $30,000, let alone $90,000. That is the case for all others in town. Two, I am told, just sold for $1,000 and $2,000.

After talking to the local assessor’s office, who claimed they were following state guidelines, we talked to state officials. They disputed that claim, essentially saying the local assessor had no basis for the double- and triple-digit increases.

For a town struggling to keep businesses alive and already has more vacant commercial buildings than occupied ones, raising their assessed values seems counterproductive. Raising them by 100 percent, or close to it, is ridiculous.

On a more positive note, The Commercial Record, our Saugatuck-Douglas newspaper, is celebrating its 150th birthday/anniversary this year. We have invited the community to the Thursday, Aug. 23, Douglas gathering that will include a costume contest, raffle to benefit Christian Neighbors, live music, poetry and, of course, great food and drink.

Later in the year the CR will publish a keepsake edition that will include a history of the area and the newspaper. In a time when many proclaim print is dead, The Commercial Record continues to thrive as the newspaper source of choice for most in Saugatuck- Douglas. We are proud of our heritage and say thank you to all who pick us up to read local news.