Official retracts ‘astronomical’ life loss quote

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

An International Code Council senior official has apologized for and retracted a staff member’s statements saying the ramifications of Saugatuck Township’s 2017 International Fire Code amendments “could be astronomical in loss of life.”

Washington, D.C.-based ICC Senior Vice President of Government Relations Sara Yerkes wrote township zoning administrator Steve Kushion May 21 claiming Techni- cal Staff/Education employee Terrell Stripling’s March 19 statement, shared with Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik and released by him to the media April 16, “was the opinion of an individual and should not have been shared in any official capacity as the view of the Code Council.

“In actuality,” ICC senior vice president said, “we do not know what the consequences are for the changes your jurisdiction is considering. We do not know the specifics of your situation or have research about the outcomes of the changes … We believe these decisions are best made by the local jurisdictions.

“I’d like to apologize for any consternation that this incident has caused you or your department,” Yerkes said.

Janik said Yerkes did not discuss the issue with him beforehand, however the entire text of her letter affirms his position that 2015 IFC was developed by a rigorous, consensus-based process that takes into account the latest technology and safety measures and should not be modified.

After months of deliberations, the township board Aug. 2 last year voted 3-2 to approve amending the 2012 IFC over objections by fire district partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities, plus department officers.

The township majority — citing some area builders’ complaints that fire code officials’ interpretation and enforcement of the IFC had been over-reaching — shifted some of those powers, including cost-recovery oversight and say over smaller developments — to Kushion.

Janik has argued the IFC exists to protect public and firefighters’ safety and the department enforces it impartially. “Lives are at stake,” he said.

He, Assistant Fire Chief Chris Mantels and Saugatuck City Manager Kirk Harrier and Zoning Administrator Cindy Osman — all township residents acting within their rights to address concerns they have — were among persons circulating petitions to call for a Nov. 6 recall of township clerk Brad Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinski and trustees Doug Lane and Roy McIlwaine.

McIlwaine voted in August against amending the 2012 IFC, but later approved updating the changes to apply to the 2015 code version.

Stripling’s March letter, as shared by Janik, read:

“Greg,

“As far as my perspective on this subject, I tread gently. The intent of the fire code is not for (more than) 5 homes in a subdivision. It is intended for individual dwelling units. Modification of the IFC defeats the intent if the change is not equal to or greater than the intent of the code.

“Therefore the ramifications of these changes could be astronomical in loss of life. Life including individuals and firefighters. So circumventing the code with less than equal is not advisable.

“Maybe I am off base here, so please correct me if I am traveling down the wrong,” Stripling said.

The Local Observer weekly newspaper April 20 repeated Stripling’s claim, absent his caveat of maybe being off base and traveling down the wrong road, in its Page 1 lead story.

The Commercial Record chose not to reprint the letter either selecting just parts of it or in full, pending more information about what authority Stripling had or the basis of his conclusions.

Township officials cried foul and pressed Stripling to elaborate. Supervisor Chris Roerig, who joins citizen Eric Beckman representing the township on the fire board, told the township board May 2 he found Stripling’s comments “odd,” adding the staff member “has gotten into hot water with the ICC higher-ups after they read that (Observer) article.”

Kushion spoke with Stripling by phone, but received no official response from him or his ICC supervisors.

“After our conversation Friday, April 27,” he wrote Stripling thereafter, “you indicated to me that you would talk to colleagues and get back to me with some sort of statement of retraction to the story that ran in the local paper … You indicated in the past week you weren’t going to further comment and that a response to your original interpretation was not necessary.

“After our conversation, I felt that your original interpretation was given to Chief Janik only after knowing a portion of the story, as you admitted,” Kushion went on.

“I also believe that you weren’t aware that your comments would be published as part of a hit piece in the Local Observer. You also were not aware that four out of five members of the township board were being recalled in efforts spearheaded by opponents of our IFC ordinance changes.

“The township spent over a year working with the Fire District with 19 drafts of the IFC revision. When the drafts were complete and language added to the our Zoning Ordinance Private Road and Driveway rules to ensure the continued safety of our residents, Greg Janik was asked if ‘lives were still at risk’ with the revisions, and he said ‘No.’

“That’s what makes your statement all the more troubling, not to mention the fact that our own partner is making these claims. In my opinion, making a claim that our code changes ‘Could be astronomical in loss of life. Life including individuals and firefighters’ is off base, especially considering the fact many townships in the state have not adopted the IFC at all, and 90 percent of the townships in (Allegan) County have not adopted the IFC.

“Would you give the same blanket statement for all other municipalities who haven’t adopted the IFC in its entirety? Bordering municipalities who assist us in mutual aid have not adopted the IFC; are they any less safe in our municipality than their own?

“Mr. Stripling,” Kushion went on, “I believe we need something from you, or a member of the ICC, explaining why you feel there could be astronomical loss of life in this township after gathering all the facts in the matter.

“I have attached correspondence from the last year of discussions as well as a few articles from the Local Observer newspaper that you were quoted in as an FYI. If you need any more info regarding our process to amend the township’s IFC ordinance, feel free to contact me,” Kushion’s letter said.

Yerkes, not Stripling, responded last week. “Thank you,” the ICC Senior Vice President wrote, “for contacting the International Code Council.

“First, I’d like to apologize for any consternation that this incident has caused you or your department. We appreciate all you do on a regular basis to promote building safety and to ensure your community is a safe place to live.

“The Code Council,” she continued, “advocates for safe buildings and resilient communities. We encourage jurisdictions to adopt our codes without amendments.

“The International Codes are developed through a rigorous, consensus-based process that gives all parties the chance to present their input. They are updated on a regular basis and take into account the latest technologies and safety measures in the industry.

“However, we believe it is the right of each jurisdiction to decide what is most appropriate for their local community. The I-Codes are model codes that are sometimes modified by the adopting jurisdictions depending on local circumstances. We encourage jurisdictions to thoroughly study the issues before making any amendments.

“On behalf of the International Code Council I retract the earlier statements made by an ICC staff member about the effects of the Saugatuck Township code changes,” Yerkes said.

“Ms. Sara Yerkes,” said Janik, “laudably advances Code Council positions aimed at safe buildings and resilient communities. In her May 21 email, she comments that the ICC encourages jurisdictions to adopt ICC codes without amendments and that the International Codes (I-Codes) are developed through a rigorous, consensus-based process, and gives all parties a chance to present their input. Further reference is made to regular updating of the I-Codes and take into account the latest technologies and safety measures in the industry basis.

“I acknowledge Ms. Yerkes comments that it is the right of each jurisdiction to decide what is most appropriate for their local community and that sometimes they are modified by the adopting jurisdictions. However, I do not feel this is right thing to do.

“This is a Fire District,” he continued, “and unilateral actions do not serve the citizens or its partners. The ICC encourages jurisdictions to thoroughly study the issues before making any amendments. However, I do not feel this has occurred. The township modified the IFC based on several complaints from builders, less than 1 percent of the township population was the basis of the modification.

“The Saugatuck Township Fire District is the separate governmental body the possesses the experience, credentials and qualifications to implement modifications, if needed. The Fire District knows what is appropriate for our communities.

“We know the area by responding to thousands of emergency incidents. We know for a fact that modern construction materials, synthetic furnishings and large square feet homes produce high-heat, fast-moving fires resulting in occupant escape times reduced to less than three minutes. Moreover, fire apparatus road issues further complicate quick and efficient emergency responses.

“We know our aging population requires rapid emergency medical response and minutes can be a matter of life or death. Why would anyone risk our residents’ lives or quality of life because of several complaints?

“In my opinion, the township trustees and zoning administrator are not qualified to make modifications to fire codes,” Janik said.

“The most notable comments offered by Ms. Sara Yerkes refer to the unknown consequences of the changes. In actuality, the ICC does not know what the consequences are for the changes, and the ICC does not know the specifics or have research about the outcomes of the changes.

“Again, why would anyone risk not knowing the consequences of the township changes to the IFC?” Janik said.

Per his correspondence with Stripling, “I asked for technical assistance on the International Fire Code 2015 code modification, specifically from Mr. Stripling and not the International Code Council,” said the Fire Chief.

“A copy of the actual township modification to IFC 102.5, Application of residential code, was sent to Mr. Stripling for his review and response.

“My comments expressing major concerns and notable highlights were included.

“I did not receive a request for additional information.

“My email requests Mr. Terrell Stripling’s perspective on the impact of this modification.

“I received a candid response from Mr. Terrell Stripling on Jan. 31. I was not contacted by Ms. Sarah Yerkes.

“The response to my request of review to IFC 102,5 is public information that was necessary to share and not to be withheld, Janik said. ”