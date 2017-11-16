Home Around Town Old bones yield new learning a DES
By Olivia Lowery
Saugatuck High School junior
While doing construction on a new shed Oct. 21, Jacob and Susan Smith discovered mastodon bones in their Byron Center back yard.
Jacob’s sister, Marcia Nemith, brought in two leg bones to share with students at Douglas Elementary School, where her son, Evan, is a fourth-grader.
Each class had a designated time period to visit the science lab in order to touch and learn more about this prehistoric mammal.
DES Principal Michaelle Gust was ecstatic to offer students this window into the past. “This was an experience I hope these kids never forget,” she said. “It was incredible to be able to teach them about the mastodon while having a bone they could touch. This was hands-on learning at its finest.”
Students were eager to contemplate the significance of this discovery. They were able to touch a bone from a creature that lived 10,000 years ago. It felt like a local installment of Michael Crichton’s science fiction adventure novel “Jurassic Park,” except the mastodon was dead and didn’t cause mass destruction on this particular day in Douglas.
One of the most enthusiastic students was my fourth-grade sister, Julia.
“It was cool!” she said. “We got to play with a real dinosaur bone. We’re basically paleontologists!”
Although most students were amazed by this finding, fourth-grader Lily Lokker wanted nothing to do with it. “The bone is gross! I don’t want to touch it,” Lily said.
While this may be the last mastodon bone found in Saugatuck for a while, the experience students received will last them a lifetime. Because of it, Julia is weighing her options about a career in paleontology. That’s the power of education.

