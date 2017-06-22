Old Douglas Root Beer Barrel work rolls on

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Work continues, as volunteers find time and funds, on The Old Root Beer Barrel, restored and installed last summer on Douglas-owned land at the southwest corner of Ferry and West Center streets.

Brothers Vic and Ray Bella (pictured) worked last week installing window covers on the 17-foot tall, barrel-shaped structure, once a concession stand from which root beer and foot-long hot dogs were served summer visitors from 1950 through the mid-1970s in Douglas.

Landscaping has begun and electricity installed for original lights there. Friends of the Barrel, a spin-off group from the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center, are offering the final 22 redwood staves (of 125 total) for $150 each for donor commemorative recognition. Checks can be made to the City of the Village of Douglas and sent to Lisa Imus, 86 Center St., Douglas, MI 49406 or dropped at city hall.

Friends members hope to “sell” those remaining staves as soon as possible to finalize their donor list for a soon-to-be built and installed recognition sign.

For more information on the history and progress of rescuing the local landmark, go to sdhistoricalsociety.org and search Root Beer Barrel.