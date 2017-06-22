Home Around Town Old Douglas Root Beer Barrel work rolls on
Old Douglas Root Beer Barrel work rolls on
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Old Douglas Root Beer Barrel work rolls on

0
6-22 Barrel Bellas 6x-cr
now viewing

Old Douglas Root Beer Barrel work rolls on

6-22 Grass fires 2 6x-cr
now playing

Arson suspected in grass fire spree

6-22 CO2 leak 6x-cr
now playing

CO2 leak heralds busy responder day

saugsign
now playing

Saugatuck budget makes beach road, parks priority

rotary
now playing

Rotary July 4 parade, fireworks honor rescuers

flag
now playing

Lakeshore Lodging $2K gift to assist PTSD vets

6-22 Laffing Glass-4x
now playing

Laffing Glass makes Saugatuck debut

images
now playing

Douglas OKs completing B2B trail

biketour
now playing

PALM, Fire House bike tours to crisscross here

sullivans-pix
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Work continues, as volunteers find time and funds, on The Old Root Beer Barrel, restored and installed last summer on Douglas-owned land at the southwest corner of Ferry and West Center streets.

 

Brothers Vic and Ray Bella (pictured) worked last week installing window covers on the 17-foot tall, barrel-shaped structure, once a concession stand from which root beer and foot-long hot dogs were served summer visitors from 1950 through the mid-1970s in Douglas.

 

Landscaping has begun and electricity installed for original lights there. Friends of the Barrel, a spin-off group from the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center, are offering the final 22 redwood staves (of 125 total) for $150 each for donor commemorative recognition. Checks can be made to the City of the Village of Douglas and sent to Lisa Imus, 86 Center St., Douglas, MI 49406 or dropped at city hall.

 

Friends members hope to “sell” those remaining staves as soon as possible to finalize their donor list for a soon-to-be built and installed recognition sign.

For more information on the history and progress of rescuing the local landmark, go to sdhistoricalsociety.org and search Root Beer Barrel.

Related Posts
6-22 Grass fires 2 6x-cr

Arson suspected in grass fire spree

Publisher 0
6-22 CO2 leak 6x-cr

CO2 leak heralds busy responder day

Publisher 0
saugsign

Saugatuck budget makes beach road, parks priority

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video