Old School House art exhibition to feature dunes

A new “Michigan Dunes” art exhibit highlighting Lake Michigan shoreline from Harbor Springs to Gary, Ind., will premier with a public reception Saturday, Aug. 11, in the Upstairs Gallery of the Old School House, 130 Center St., Douglas, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

It will be part of multiple-gallery Art on Center events in downtown that night.

The OSH is showcasing a selection from the nearly 250 pieces in the Saugatuck-Douglas History Center’s permanent collection, augmented with pieces on loan from private collections.

Featured artists include Frederick Fursman, Elsa Ulbricht, Carl Tolpo, Sylvia Randolph, Charles Vickery, Tunis Ponsen, William Greason and Minnie Harms Neebe.

The show has been curated by SDHC volunteer art collection manager Ken Kutzel and research and programs assistant Katelyn Bosch, with support from Center member and graphic designer Sally Winthers.

The exhibit will remain for public viewing through January 2019, open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through September, with October-through-January “winter hours” to be determined later. Private viewings are available on request by calling the Center at (269) 857-5751.