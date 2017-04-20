Home Around Town Old School House Daffodil Trail blooms
Old School House Daffodil Trail blooms
By Scott Sullivan
Editor
The Saugatuck-Douglas History Center Old School House’s Daffodil Trail winding through its Back-in-Time Garden is near full bloom.
More than a dozen donors last October bought bags of bulbs to be planted surrounding trails behind the building. Four hundred new bulbs were added to the several hundred planted there in previous years.
After quiet slumber over winter, these white and yellow beauties are now making their presence known.
The first flowers of the year are also in bloom at the Pump House Museum gardens along the Kalamazoo River. Both are open to the public free.

