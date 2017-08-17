Old School House to celebrate 150 years with gala weekend Sept. 23-24

The Saugatuck-Douglas History Center will mark the 150th anniversary of its iconic Old School House, 130 Center St., Douglas, with a gala weekend Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 23 and 24.

Friends and members are invited to an evening Saturday at the building, listed on both the Michigan and National Registers of Historic Places, and on its grounds.

Attendees can stop at stations with food provided by The Kirby, and partake of a full bar and live music in the Back In Time garden behind the historic structure.

Liz Engel and Century 21 Affiliated are premier sponsors of the event. For tickets and reservations, call (269) 857-5751 or email director@sdhistory.com.

The Old School House will host a Family Fun Day Sunday, Sept. 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. An old-time carnival atmosphere will include games, food, music and crafts. Kids of all ages can get hands-on experiences with farm animals from the Critter Barn, have their faces painted by Ox-Bow artists, create their own old-fashioned crafts and more.

The garden will be showcased as will exhibits inside the Old School House. Affordable food service will be available as well.

A $10 entrance fee per family will include $10 worth of tickets (i.e. a “wash”) to be used anywhere at the event.