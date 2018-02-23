Olympics more curiosity than competition

By Mike Wilcox

Publisher

I’m not a fan of winter. I hate cold weather and don’t like the snow and ice it brings. Back when I was a teen and young adult, my parents and colleagues coaxed me to try outside winter sports.

I snow skied a few times, but my novice career ended when I couldn’t stop at the bottom of an icy Michigan hill and ran into the lodge, bloodying my nose.

My attempts at ice skating were even worse. One blistering cold day I was out on a neighbor’s pond, warming up for a hockey match, when I fell and broke my ankle. I decided not to participate any longer in this activity.

Thus I watch the Winter Olympics with trepidation. Better, I try watching with interest but find people sweeping in front of a 40-pound oval or Scandinavian athletes skiing furiously, only to stop, take rifles off their backs and start shooting, more comedic curiosity than interest.

The aforementioned curling is a strange activity I can’t really consider a sport, let alone an Olympic competition. Curling, somewhat like shuffleboard on ice, involves sending a 40-pound object shaped like a Rumba vacuum down a lane. In order to reach the end of the lane, one person feverishly sweeps with a broom-like object to direct the stone down the ice.

I’m told this is a medieval sport that takes great precision. It certainly doesn’t take much physical skill. If curling is an Olympic sport, why isn’t Uno or Jenga?

Although we compete, the American curling and biathlon teams are rarely on the medal podium. They just aren’t the types of sports many Americans engage in. But then, I’m not sure this Winter Olympics we are engaged in much.

At this writing the United States was in seventh place in the medal count. Norway was first and a group called Olympic Athletes from Russia was one place ahead of the U.S. OAR banded together after Russia was banned from the Olympics having been found guilty of doping in past years. OAR, without coaches or advisors, was performing better than the American team nonetheless.

The U.S. placed second in the 2014 Winter Games with 28 medals, only four behind first-place Russia. This year’s total U.S. medal count may not reach 20.

Norway, with a population slightly greater than 5 million, is all things winter. You rarely see a Norwegian basketball player or track athlete, but when it comes to cross country skiing and speed skating, Norwegians dominate the landscape.

If there were fewer cold weather wimps like me, and maybe more young adults like the Norwegians, we might be better at racking up winter medals. But then, as I listened to one U.S. athlete explain, “It isn’t about winning a medal, but about participating in the Olympic experience.” I realized I had it all wrong.

Apparently despite all the money we pour into our U.S. athletes, at least one says “winning isn’t important.” I gotta remember that next time my Jenga blocks tumble down.