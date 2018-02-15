Oosterbaan buys Oosting’s, changes planned

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The sale of Oosting Furniture and Appliances — a 233 Butler St., Saugatuck, institution for 73 years — to J.P. Oosterbaan didn’t change much for its ownership alphabetically.

But it marks a new start for all.

Bob Oosting was one year old — “in the playpen” he says — when his father opened Oosting Electric there in 1945.

“It had been the Green Candle restaurant before then,” he said. “When we cleaned out the attic last month, we found signs for 15-cent sodas, 5-cent soft drinks and bottles of sarsaparilla.”

Oosterbaan, part of a famous sports family at the University of Michigan, saw buying the downtown building as a way to work closer to a community where he would like to retire someday.

“Bob left the building in very nice shape,” said Oosterbaan, a 6’10” backup center for the U-M’s 1989 NCAA champion basketball team. Now a businessman in Kalamazoo, he developed Douglas Harbor Village just before the 2007 U.S. housing market crash. Now things are better.

He bought Oostings Jan. 19 for $900,000, per the real estate website Zillow, and is investing close to $250,000 to renovate the building to house four businesses:

• House Dressings, a home décor and interior design store, which will move there from 403 Water St., Suite 2, just a block away;

• Made in Michigan — which sells state-made art, gifts, food and apparel — moving from 340 Water St.;

• Spice and Tea Merchants, moving from its former home at 115 Butler St.; and

• Jj Marche, a woman’s clothing store now with a shop in downtown Grand Haven.

“Saugatuck’s Patrick Murphy is putting in a new historic district commission- approved façade. Windows, doors, interiors and ADA-compliant bathrooms,” said the new building owner.

“It’s been great working with Bob and Dan Shanahan, his agent from Shoreline Realtors,” Oosterbaan continued.

“I’ve worked in the store since 1963, when I graduated from Saugatuck High School,” said Oosting. “We’ve expanded and torn down parts of the building, added furniture, appliances, art and more. I’ve always done service on what I’ve sold.

“My late sister, Beth, lived with me in space, now torn down, in back.”

He never married or had children. “But I have tools, that’s for sure,” said Oosting. “I am still going to make repairs and work for people. Now I can do more traveling too.

“Life is good,” he said.