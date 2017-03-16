Outdoor Discovery Center adds 65-acre preserve

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Outdoor Discovery Center Macatawa Greenway east of Saugatuck-Douglas continues to grow in both programming and its footprint.

In February the center finalized acquiring 65 acres along the Rabbit River near Hamilton.

“The acquisition,” said ODC executive director Travis Williams, “will expand our programming, increase the number of acres of high-quality habitat we have protected and expand our opportunities for connecting people with the outdoors.”

The center plans to use this property as an extension of its existing outdoor education center and nature preserve on 56th Street in Fillmore Township.

It intends to open its new “Rabbit River Preserve” to foot traffic only for activities such as walking, running and other passive recreation experiences later in 2017.

“We are finalizing a master plan for the site,” said Williams, “and have plans for trails, signage, parking and other park-like enhancements.” The ODC team has partnered with GMB Architects and Engineers to help complete and review the plan.

The new preserve has unique topography with diverse flora and fauna. The property’s former owners, Al and Marcia Elgersma, have been longtime supporters of the center.

“When we decided to preserve this beautiful natural area, we couldn’t think of a better organization to partner with,” said Marcia Elgersma. “We are proud of the work the ODC has already done for our community.”

The preserve is not yet open to the public while the center works on plans for signage, parking and trails. “We want to make sure our basic rules and security measures are in place before the public starts using it,” said Williams. “We anticipate this being open for use to everyone by the fall.”

The property will not be open to hunting, trapping or any kind of vehicle use. However, pedestrians will be able to observe several diverse habitats including meadow, forest and riparian area along the river.

In addition to making the preserve available for public use, the ODC team is studying the site to create a wildlife species inventory which will guide the management of the property going forward.

In 2016 the ODC experienced its 17th consecutive year of program growth. More than 46,000 people participated in programs offered by the center.

With its current expansion of Little Hawks Discovery Preschool and this continued program growth, the center was looking for additional land to direct its programming. This new property will provide additional opportunities for current programs to grow, while creating the space to develop new relationships.

For more information, visit outdoordiscovery.org.