Oval Beach fee will rise to fund Perryman paving work

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The road to Oval Beach will be paved with more than good intentions. Perryman Street will be resurfaced thanks to an increase in entrance fees to the popular Lake Michigan tourist destination.

Saugatuck City Council Monday approved raising the daily parking fee from $8 to $10 starting this summer. The fee is collected Memorial Day through Labor Day.

“It’s a user fee to help pay for capital improvements,” said city manager Kirk Harrier.

The $2 increase could bring in about $75,000 more each year to help pay for the estimated $300,000 to reconstruct the about half-mile of Perryman through the dunes and replace the guardrail along the two-lane stretch from Park Street to the beach. Construction is several years away.

The $75,000 shifts the financial burden from taxpayers to park users, Harrier said.

The cost of an annual pass for the beach will not change — $50 for non-residents and $20 for a city taxpayer.

The new Oval Beach fees are more in line with some area beaches, including South Haven at $10 and Holland State Park at $9, according to Harrier.

Nearby Douglas Beach on Lakeshore Drive and Allegan County’s West Side Park in Fennville with handicapped-access to 630 feet of shoreline have no parking or admission fees.

Ottawa County parks, including those with Lake Michigan access, cost $5 for a daily vehicle pass for Ottawa residents and $7 for non-residents.

The summer of 2016 was busy at Oval Beach. The city sold 41,200 daily passes for the season, an increase of 3,950 – 10.6 percent — over the prior season’s 37,250.

The number of passes does not reflect the number of people at the beach. The passes are for parking only, so a vehicle could carry more than one person. Also, bicyclists and pedestrians enter free.

The 50-acre Oval Beach has been named one of the top 25 beaches in the world by Conde Nast Traveler, one of the top two freshwater beaches in the United States by National Geographic Traveler magazine and No. 1 best beach on Lake Michigan by the Chicago Tribune.