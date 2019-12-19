‘Overrule me on DDA sign,’ city official says

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Douglas may wave hello to a digital sign near its downtown entrance if city council agrees to waive size and electronic-motion standards.

The Downtown Development Authority is proposing a 15-foot-tall by 8-foot-wide digital greeting sign be placed near the southeast corner of Center Street and Blue Star Highway. It would replace the current, non-electronic sign on the corner.

Planning and community development director Lisa Imus told council Monday she only had authority to deny the request, as its size and electronic messaging do not conform with the sign ordinance. Members, she added, could hear an appeal and overrule that.

Ordinance Section 5.0 prohibits any sign that has visible moving or revolving parts achieved by electrical or mechanical means, except for time-temperature readouts. Imus recommended council approve the DDA’s proposed signage, based on appeal, contingent on:

Establishing brightness and glare controls based on an illumination study,

Creating automatic dimming requirements according to ambient light characteristics,

Regulating how often a message should change, i.e. “dwell time,” and

Regulating how often an image should be permitted to change, using fade-in and –out, animation, etc.

Ordinance Section 7.0 for on-premises signs in commercial or industrial districts allows no more than 54 square feet displays for single businesses and 72 feet for business centers.

Imus recommended council allow for a larger sign to represent the entire DDA district. “The community,” she said, “will always be restricted to one DDA, which makes this a unique circumstance that would not tbe recurrent in nature,” the planning and development director said.