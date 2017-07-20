Ox-Bow head Chodos to take Carnegie Mellon post

Ox-Bow executive director Elizabeth Chodos has accepted a new job starting this fall as Miller Gallery director at Carnegie Mellon University.

Chodos — who has worked at the Saugatuck art school and artists’ residency for eight years, the last five in its top position — told the CMU News the opportunity to work at the gallery appealed to her because of the Pittsburgh university’s renown as a research institution.

The combination of a rich research environment and extensive arts programs is a setting, she told the News, that creates connections across fields and demonstrates how “the arts, politics, science and technology intertwine and overlap.”

Chodos, a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y., earned her bachelor’s degree in art history and creative writing, and her dual master’s degree in art history, theory and criticism, and arts administration.

She first spent time on the Ox-Bow campus as a student in Andrea Peterson’s papermaking class in 2006. “During that time, I experienced the transformative nature of Ox-Bow’s programs and community first hand,” recalled Chodos. “Those two weeks as a work-study student changed my life.

“As director, Ox-Bow has continued to surprise, amaze and transform me,” she continued. “It has been an honor to be a part of the long and storied history of this truly wonderful and idiosyncratic place, and a real privilege to work with the passionate and talented people who make the Ox-Bow magic happen.

“I have loved working here and I am deeply grateful to Ox-Bow’s board of directors for giving me this opportunity,” Chodos said.

“I will really miss Ox-Bow, but am so excited to start this new chapter and to create a fresh vision for CMU’s contemporary art space.”

Since it first opened 16 years ago, said the CMU News, the Miller Gallery has evolved from regionally focused exhibitions to curating and presenting challenging contemporary work by national and international artists.

College of Fine Arts dean Dan J. Martin said the gallery is now becoming a combined art, teaching and research space that creates projects linked directly to Carnegie Mellon’s educational, creative and research interests.

“Our new approach to programming and exhibitions is indicative of Carnegie Mellon’s ability to provide a rich, reflective hybrid experience for our students, and to present new ideas and creative propositions to a general audience,” Martin told the CMU News.

“Elizabeth is the perfect fit to lead us in this new direction. She has strong and successful arts-center management experience and also brings aesthetic and curatorial skills,” he said.

“Working at Ox-Bow,” said Chodos, “has taught me countless lessons, and having lived through the start and finish of many sessions, I’ve learned not to linger too long on goodbyes. They never do the memories justice.

“It’s better to just to keep the story going by staying in touch,” Chodos said.