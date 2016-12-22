Ox-Bow wins $20K NEA grant for residencies

Saugatuck’s Ox-Bow School of Art and Artists’ Residency has been awarded a competitive Art Works Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts for the fourth year in a row.

The $20,000 stipend will support Ox-Bow’s 2017 Residency Program, providing ground for artists to test new ideas and create community.

The secluded, 105-year-old school in the Saugatuck woods offers an immersive environment where artists can take risks and develop their own unique practices. Affiliated with the School of the Arts Institute of Chicago, Ox-Bow strives to creatively sustain and financially support art making.

The application deadline is Feb. 1 for arts faculty and Master of Fine Arts residencies June 4 through Aug. 19, the 2017 summer term.

The deadline is May 1 for artists and writers residencies Sept. 3 through Oct. 7.

For more information on how to donate to Ox-Bow, visit ox-bow.org/ox-donation. For more information about the residencies themselves, visit ox-bow.org/residency-overview.