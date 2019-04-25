Packing it in for hungry children

Children’s First Lakeshore Weekend Backpack Program volunteers led by Lois Tuttle each Thursday pack meals for 177 needy local children at Community Church of Douglas. The second-year 501c3 nonprofit CFL received a big boost towards raising at least $50,000 the next three years to feed hungry area youths via a $20,000 matching grant from the Daniel J. Reid Foundation. It will hold a celebration of its efforts including information, a packing station, appetizers, bar and more Sunday, June 2, at Saugatuck Yacht Club from 4 to 6 p.m. For more information, email info@childrenfirstlakeshore.org.