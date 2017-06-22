PALM, Fire House bike tours to crisscross here

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

More than 700 bicyclists plus staff will arrive in Saugatuck this weekend to start the 35th annual Pedal Across Lower Michigan west-east tour, while 30-some Fire House Bike Trip cyclists from South Bend, Ind., pass through after phase one of their six-stage, 433-mile ride north to Mackinaw City.

Motorists are asked to take extra care on area roads both days.

PALM

PALM cyclists will start arriving Saturday, June 24, with many staying overnight at Saugatuck Middle-High School to prepare for the Sunday start of their five-stage, 300-mile cross-state ride to Lake Erie Metro Park.

PALM has traveled west to east, starting at Lake Michigan and ending at either Lakes Huron or Erie, yearly since 1982. Riders last embarked from Saugatuck in 1994.

Typical routing includes paved, lesser-used roads and generally avoids major urban areas, when possible. The total distance is between 250 and 300 miles. Daily rides range from 30 to 60 miles, with longer optional routes available for more-ambitious riders.

Schools along the route serve as overnight stops, with riders camping on grounds there and using school facilities for showers and meals. Trucks transport riders’ luggage from site to site.

SAG (support and gear) vehicles assist cyclists during rides. Bike shops accompany the tour and can make repairs in the evening.

Weeklong parking is available at the beginning and end of the tours, and charter buses will run from the end to start sites.

Sunday’s Phase 1 will proceed from Saugatuck to Otsego High School. Ensuing stages will be Monday to Vermontville, Tuesday to Eaton Rapids, Wednesday to Grass Lake, Thursday to Milan and Friday to Gibralter.

For more information, visit palmbiketour.org, email palmbiketour@yahoo.com or call (734) 669-0172.

Fire House Trip

Fire House riders are expected to start arriving here Saturday afternoon on completing the 75-mile stage one of their trek. Saugatuck United Methodist Church and Snap Fitness will act as hosts.

The trip is a ministry of Clay Church in South Bend, comprised of teens and adults on bikes plus a six-person road support team. They started training in early April and have already logged more than 10,000 miles in 2017.

As they pedal north near the shore of Lake Michigan, they will visit and stay at churches, performing community service projects in towns that host them.

Now in its ninth year, the trip has ridden across Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, much of Pennsylvania and all the way to Niagara Falls. Combined, more than 100 Fire House cyclists have logged over 200,000 total miles.

“At the end of every bike trip,” said youth minister Aaron Heiman, “we challenge students to reflect on how far they’ve come with the help of God and encouragement of their team.

“If they can do this, that means there’s nothing they can’t do,” Heiman said.