Panel OK’s township recall language

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Two residents seeking to recall four of five Saugatuck Township board members saw the Allegan County Election Commission Monday approve the sufficiency of their petition language by a 2-1 vote.

Township residents Kathy Sturm and Cindy Osman, who is also Saugatuck city zoning administrator, saw their third crack at making “clear” and “factual” allegations against township clerk Brad Rudich, treasurer Lori Babinski, trustees Roy McIlwaine and Doug Lane met legal standards.

Commissioners Bob Genetski and Michael Buck, county clerk and probate judge respectively, said the wo-men’s complaint that the quartet voted to reprimand township manager Aaron Sheridan Aug. 16 was sufficient.

County treasurer Sally Brooks voted no, claiming the complaints were based on one township officials’ specific vote, not misconduct in discharging their elected duties.

Osman and Sturm first petitioned the county Nov. 9 to recall Rudich, Babinski and Lane based on five complaints, one shared with McIlwaine.

Those concerns centered on the board’s 3-2 vote Aug. 2 to approve International Fire Code amendments over objections by Saugatuck Township Fire District partners Douglas and Saugatuck cities, plus department officers. Rudich, Lane and Babinski were for that measure. McIlwaine and supervisor Jon Phillips were opposed.

Osman and Sturm also first complained that the trio:

On Oct. 4 voted not to meet with the district fire board to discuss differences between the township board and the fire district, and

On Oct. 4 voted against videotaping township board meetings.

The initial petition sought McIlwaine’s ouster for joining the aforesaid trio voting to reprimand, rather than remove, Sheridan for his conduct related to Code revisions. All four were cited for that grievance and “various acts of unprofessional conduct.”

McIlwaine objected at the commission’s first sufficiency hearing Nov. 20, noting there had been no vote on Sheridan’s removal. Phillips’ motion to do so Aug. 16 died because it wasn’t seconded.

The trustee noted further the subsequent resolution passed 4-1 to reprimand Sheridan (Phillips opposed) contained a provision that Sheridan seek anger management counseling or counseling at his own expense. This was unmentioned in the petition.

Osman, conceding the “unprofessional conduct” claim contained too much opinion, asked Nov. 19 those words be omitted. When the commission declined to do so, she and Sturm withdrew their petition language and re-filed.

At the commission’s second sufficiency hearing Dec. 4, the tribunal voted the reprimand language, deleting the “unprofessional conduct” claim but still omitting the motion’s full text, was sufficient by a 2-1 count, but the remaining complaint language still lacked clarity. Genetski joined Brooks on that vote, prompting Osman and Sturm to again refile using just the reprimand claim against all four board members.

All parties have through Dec. 28 to appeal the commission’s determination in circuit court, which would have 40 days to make its ruling. Petitioners would then have 180 days to gather valid signatures from at least 25 percent (or 338) of the 1,351 the township residents who voted in the 2014 Michigan governor’s race.

The county clerk would have 35 days to determine the petition has enough valid signatures. If so, he or she would call for a special election at least 95 days after the date the recall petition was filed, and falling on the May or November regular election date, whichever occurs first.