Payless Shoes Closing 10 Locations in Michigan

Payless ShoeSource, which recently filed for bankruptcy protection, announced at the beginning of April that it would be closing over 400 stores nationwide, including 10 locations in Michigan.

“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision, driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify,” the shoe seller’s CEO, Paul Jones, said in a public statement.

The shoe retailer, based in Topeka, Kansas, operates more than 4,400 stores around the world. Despite the sheer number of stores currently in operation, the company has been losing ground to falling sales and intense online competition.

Three stores labeled as “underperforming” will be closing in Southeast Michigan. Other locations closing include those in Adrian, Alpena, Bay City, Benton Harbor, Big Rapids, Cadillac, and Okemos. A full list of Payless Shoes location closings can be found on the company’s website.

The company stated that these closures are part of a reorganization initiative that coincides with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection petition.

The reorganization plan will involve the company cutting its debt by up to 50%, lowering the amount of interest payments, and lining up additional funds to keep its remaining stores open.

Many consumers were surprised to hear the news.

“My mama used to use them all the time,” said one shopper at the Highland Park location.

Payless Shoes is just the latest brick-and-mortar retailer to lose ground to e-commerce organizations like Amazon and others, but the company remains optimistic about its future place in the retail world.

“We will build a stronger Payless for our customers, vendors and suppliers, associates, business partners and other stakeholders through this process,” Jones said.

Payless Shoes isn’t the only part of the shoe industry that’s suffering lately. In the 1930s there were more than 100,000 shoe repair shops and cobblers in the United States. But thanks in part to the mass produced shoes sold at discount retailers like Payless, today there are less than 4,300.

The company hasn’t released a concrete timeline for store closures yet.