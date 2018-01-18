Home Around Town Peaceful march for rights slated here Sunday
Peaceful march for rights slated here Sunday
Peaceful march for rights slated here Sunday

The Saugatuck-Douglas community will host its second annual version of the Women’s March on Washington Sunday, Jan. 21, starting at downtown Douglas’ Beery Field at 1 p.m. and continuing 1.2 miles to Lucy’s Little Kitchen in Saugatuck.

Last week’s story mistakenly said it would be on Saturday.

The peaceful demonstration is meant to show support for the rights of women, immigrants, the LGBT communities and people of all races and religions. There will be a warming stop along the way.

This year’s local event will be held in conjunction with a national 2018 #PowerToThe Polls march in Las Vegas.

Participants are advised to dress in warm layers and agree to engage in nonviolent, peaceful action, to act lawfully and to strive to de-escalate any potential confrontations with those who may disagree with their values.

 

