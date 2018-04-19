Home Around Town Pedestrian-friendly Blue Star is project aim
Pedestrian-friendly Blue Star is project aim
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Pedestrian-friendly Blue Star is project aim

0
4-19 Doug BS Chestnut 5x-cr
now viewing

Pedestrian-friendly Blue Star is project aim

4-19 Cleanup 6x-cr
now playing

Spring cleaning

4-19 SDCA strikes back-cr
now playing

Alliance outlines marina-rejection plan

4-19 STFD fire 6x-cr
now playing

Icy weather fuels need for fire response

saugdougpolicepatch
now playing

Douglas police aid may have costs attached

Gavel, symbol of judicial decisions and justice
now playing

Retired judge, wife sue paper for defamation

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Crappy weather seems to follow me everywhere

state park
now playing

Help plan state park activities

douglas
now playing

Douglas eyes key land and leader shifts

4-19 Doug BS Center 5x-crBy Scott Sullivan

Editor

Work has begun on Douglas’ state-funded Blue Star Highway project from Center Street north to Main Street.

Construction, which got underway April 12, will reduce the highway from three to two lanes, with its west (Lake Michigan) side converted to a landscaped median and 10-foot-wide non-motorized path.

All existing traffic patterns will remain, except no left turn will be allowed from Chestnut Street onto Blue Star. Turning lanes will remain at Center, Union, Main and Washington streets.

Access to all businesses and roads will be maintained throughout the project, slated to be finished by Memorial Day, however there may be disruptions (slower speeds, roadside construction barrels) while work is underway.

Contractor Epic Excavating last week removed pavement at the Main, Chestnut and Center street intersections. Whether permitting, it hoped to start pouring concrete there early this week.

The work, largely funded by a Michigan Department of Transportation Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant, has roots in a 2011 planning survey that indicated more than 70 percent of Douglas residents wanted safe places to walk and bike through the community, especially near the water and downtown.

Respondents also ranked highly the need to preserve views of the water from public streets, improve landscaping along Blue Star and have safe places to cross the highway by foot.

“With the vehicle portion of Blue Star being reduced to two lanes,” said the city in a press release Friday. “It is anticipated that drivers will reduce their speed and take more notice of their surroundings.

“This coupled with the addition of bike and pedestrian access, will make traveling on Blue Star a much more enjoyable and safer route,” it said.

Related Posts
4-19 Cleanup 6x-cr

Spring cleaning

Publisher 0
4-19 SDCA strikes back-cr

Alliance outlines marina-rejection plan

Publisher 0
4-19 STFD fire 6x-cr

Icy weather fuels need for fire response

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video