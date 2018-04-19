Pedestrian-friendly Blue Star is project aim

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

Work has begun on Douglas’ state-funded Blue Star Highway project from Center Street north to Main Street.

Construction, which got underway April 12, will reduce the highway from three to two lanes, with its west (Lake Michigan) side converted to a landscaped median and 10-foot-wide non-motorized path.

All existing traffic patterns will remain, except no left turn will be allowed from Chestnut Street onto Blue Star. Turning lanes will remain at Center, Union, Main and Washington streets.

Access to all businesses and roads will be maintained throughout the project, slated to be finished by Memorial Day, however there may be disruptions (slower speeds, roadside construction barrels) while work is underway.

Contractor Epic Excavating last week removed pavement at the Main, Chestnut and Center street intersections. Whether permitting, it hoped to start pouring concrete there early this week.

The work, largely funded by a Michigan Department of Transportation Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality grant, has roots in a 2011 planning survey that indicated more than 70 percent of Douglas residents wanted safe places to walk and bike through the community, especially near the water and downtown.

Respondents also ranked highly the need to preserve views of the water from public streets, improve landscaping along Blue Star and have safe places to cross the highway by foot.

“With the vehicle portion of Blue Star being reduced to two lanes,” said the city in a press release Friday. “It is anticipated that drivers will reduce their speed and take more notice of their surroundings.

“This coupled with the addition of bike and pedestrian access, will make traveling on Blue Star a much more enjoyable and safer route,” it said.