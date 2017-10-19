People, pup OK after wind-blown jackknife crash

High winds Sunday caused trouble for motorists, including the driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 who saw his camper jackknife around 1 p.m. and block southbound I-196 near the 38-mile marker. The Saugatuck Township Fire District, called to do backup there, responded according to highway protocol with arrow board, tanker, engine and command vehicles, blocked off the scene for safety and used its engine to straighten and pull the wreck onto one lane. Members also gave this scared pooch shelter in their engine. K&R Trucking from Holland arrived with two heavy tow-trucks and removed both the Ford and the trailer. Both lanes were reopened at 2:30 p.m. (Photos by Erik Kirchert)