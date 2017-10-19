Home Around Town People, pup OK after wind-blown jackknife crash
People, pup OK after wind-blown jackknife crash
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

People, pup OK after wind-blown jackknife crash

0
10-19 Crash 6x-cr
now viewing

People, pup OK after wind-blown jackknife crash

10-19 Timmerman Rolfe 1x-cr
now playing

SPS superintendent Timmerman to retire

10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n
now playing

ZBA denies group standing on dunes appeal

10-19 SHS Interact 6x-cr
now playing

SHS Interact Club succeeds building batey school

chef
now playing

Douglas has choice of waste haulers: Chef or Chef

rbbarrel
now playing

Douglas dedicates old barrel, new trail Friday

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Drug companies, doctors must do the right thing

10-19 Pumpkin claws 6x-cr
now playing

Douglas store to host pumpkin carving

pumkins
now playing

Saugatuck-Douglas to host haunted Halloween

10-19 Crash puppy 5x-crHigh winds Sunday caused trouble for motorists, including the driver of a 2012 Ford F-150 who saw his camper jackknife around 1 p.m. and block southbound I-196 near the 38-mile marker. The Saugatuck Township Fire District, called to do backup there, responded according to highway protocol with arrow board, tanker, engine and command vehicles, blocked off the scene for safety and used its engine to straighten and pull the wreck onto one lane. Members also gave this scared pooch shelter in their engine. K&R Trucking from Holland arrived with two heavy tow-trucks and removed both the Ford and the trailer. Both lanes were reopened at 2:30 p.m. (Photos by Erik Kirchert)

Related Posts
10-19 Timmerman Rolfe 1x-cr

SPS superintendent Timmerman to retire

Publisher 0
10435120_788973931146708_3171078003812900467_n

ZBA denies group standing on dunes appeal

Publisher 0
10-19 SHS Interact 6x-cr

SHS Interact Club succeeds building batey school

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video