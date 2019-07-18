Perrigo boosts SCA with $50K program gift

The Perrigo Co. Charitable Foundation has donated $50,000 to support an entire year of Saugatuck Center for the Arts education programming in three counties.

A check and community celebration at the SCA Monday included children’s art hanging on the walls and a nod to Perrigo’s longtime partnership with the arts center.

The gift will support a wide range of programming including the SCA’s Children’s Film Festival, Artists in Residence, Growing Young Artists and Project-Based Learning.

Each aims to impact children’s lives. Growing Young Artists, for example, exposes at-risk and migrant children to art and additional education programs.

“By supporting the SCA,” said center executive director Kristin Armstrong, “Perrigo is not only helping to make art accessible for all children, but our youth also learn soft skills such as collaboration, empathy, analytical thinking and teamwork — skills necessary for a lifetime of success.”

“The Foundation’s support of health and education enables organizations to improve the well-being of our communities,” said Perrigo CEO and president Murry S. Kessler, “which is a key component of Perrigo’s corporate vision.

“This was a particularly wonderful opportunity to help children continue to appreciate the arts throughout the year, while fostering our longstanding partnership with Saugat-uck Center for the Arts.”

Since 2007, Perrigo has provided nearly $300,000 to the SCA in support of programs focused on building a vibrant arts and cultural community.