Peterson leads Blackhawks past Indians in season finale

By Leo Martonosi

Sports Correspondent

Fennville quarterback Ben Peterson is only a freshman. But you wouldn’t

know that by watching him play.

Just ask Saugatuck coach Bill Dunn.

“He’s a good one and he’s only going to get better and better,” Dunn

said after Ben Peterson led the Blackhawks to a 24-21 victory in the

season finale for both teams on Friday, Oct. 25.

First-year Fennville coach Shad Fish could hardly contain himself after

his team’s victory over its archrival .

“Ben was great again tonight,” Fish said. “I can’t say enough about the

way he’s played all year being only a freshman.”

To put things in further perspective, Peterson, the son of Fennville

baseball coach Steve Peterson, is still nearly two years away from being

eligible for getting his drivers license.

“He’s a very solid player, one of our team leaders,” Fish said. “Just a

great kid.”

Peterson locked up Fennville’s three-point victory by picking up a huge

first down with a little more than a minute to play in the game.

“I just followed our senior tackle Connor Barnes,” Peterson said of his

critical six-yard run for the first down.

Fennville (4-5) took control of the game early, grabbing a two touchdown

lead at 12-0 on scoring passes of 13 and 60 yards for Peterson to Jordan

Pena.

“It’s always important to get on the board first,” Fish said.

The 3-6 Indians cut their 12-point deficit in half on Tommy Beckman’s

31-yard touchdown grab from Keiran Boerman.

But Fennville came back to grab an 18-7 lead on Shawn Olund 18-yard TD run.

A 1-yard scoring plunge by Nick Stanberry in the third quarter gave

Dunn’s crew hopes of pulling out the comeback win, but it wasn’t to be.

“Boerman closed out the scoring for Saugatuck with his 1-yard TD run

with five minutes to play in the game.

Dunn had special words to say about Fish and the Blackhawks.

“I’m very proud of the job my team did in the conditions we faced all

season, but all the credit goes to Fennville,” Dunn said. “That team has

gotten better and better every week.”

Dunn thought his team did some good things, but kind of ran out of gas

at the end.

“It was a battle of attrition as we were down to 13 players after losing

three more players to injuries,” Dunn said. “That’s tough.”

Saugatuck does field a JV team and Fennville doesn’t.

“We hope to add a JV program in the near future like Saugatuck,” Fish

said. “We believe it’s very important to have a junior varsity program.”

