Peterson named new Saugatuck mayor pro tem

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck City Councilwoman Chris Peterson was named mayor pro tem Monday’s council meeting. The former mayor replaces Jeff Spangler, who resigned last month.

The mayor pro tem sits in and runs the council meetings when the mayor is absent.

The city is also seeking residents to serve on the Construction Board of Appeal and Tri-Community Recreation Advisory Board. Those interested should call city hall at (269) 857-2603.

In other business:

The city introduced a new ordinance to oversee small cell wireless facilities. Changes in federal law took away much of the power municipalities had over the placement of the 5G technology that allows more data to be transferred more quickly as 4G networks. The new system requires transmission devices be closer together than current technology.

The proposed ordinance allows the city to set some design parameters and require some permits and fees. Council could approve the new rules at its Aug. 16 meeting.

Members approved spending $44,236.55 for a new 2020 GMC Sierra 3500 HD truck with a dump box to replace its current 2009 vehicle used to maintain city parks. The new vehicle should be delivered in the fall and the city will sell its 2009 truck, according to City Manager Kirk Harrier.

Approved a collector car cruise for Sept. 14 but with a modified route.

The “There’s Something About Saugatuck” LGBT cruise is part of a weekend of events and about 70 cars are expected to travel through Douglas to Saugatuck then back to Oval Beach at sunset.

The collector group wanted to turn left off Blue Star Highway onto Lake Street and requested law enforcement assistance for traffic control, but council members were concerned about blocking Blue Star for the 70 cars to pass in a row.

Members said the vehicles need to make the left turn off Blue Star on any of the streets north of Lake Street, including Maple or Allegan streets, and start the parade at Saugatuck High School.

Greg Plowe of the group Friends of the “Cruise to Oval Beach” will bring the proposal back to the car collector group.