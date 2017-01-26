Peterson pitches marina to Saugatuck

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

The owner of Tower Marine in Douglas has approached the City of Saugatuck with an offer sell the facility.

This is the first time such a plan has been formally brought to Saugatuck, according to Saugatuck Mayor Chris Peterson.

“Certainly, we will discuss it at our next workshop and take it from there,” she said at Monday’s council meeting. The next workshop is Thursday, Feb. 9.

The letter to City Manager Kirk Harrier is dated Jan. 12 from father and son R.J. and Matt Peterson (no relation to the mayor) of Tower Marine, 216 St. Peters Drive.

“This letter will serve as a formal expression of interest on our part for the City of Saugatuck to explore the means by which the ownership of Tower Marine’s waterfront properties in Doug- las could be transferred to the City of Saugatuck,” the letter states.

The Petersons suggested a “feasibility conference” to look at legal matters, financial considerations and marina and property management.

The Saugatuck City Council’s list of budget priorities for this fiscal year that began July 1, 2016, did not include any references to possible purchase of the marina. Road maintenance and police services were top priorities, as well as dock expansion at Coghlin Park.

In August, Saugatuck adopted a harbor management plan to mitigate sedimentation that is filling in Kalamazoo Lake. The plan noted that publicly-owned recreational boating facilities would help bring in more state funds to the harbor.

R.J. Peterson and the City of Douglas have discussed the latter’s possible purchase of the 500-slip marina for several years but have not been able to come to an agreement. Douglas is looking at other sites for a possible municipal marina on the Kalamazoo River.

Peterson and Douglas are now involved in a lawsuit over the pile of sediment along Blue Star Highway dredged from Kalamazoo Lake.