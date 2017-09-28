Home Around Town Petter hosts art by 8
Petter hosts art by 8
J Petter Galleries, 161 N. Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, will debut new work by eight of its artists — such as Kim Zahnow, whose Lumachrome on acrylic “In the Moment” is shown— during the 40th annual Saugatuck-Douglas Gallery Stroll Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. Others exhibiting will be Jeanne Rocket, “The Lady who paints the Lakes,” acrylic; Kathleen Chaney-Fritz, “Michigan Land and Lake Scapes,” oil; Mary Hatch, “Narratives, little fragments of life unintentionally stored away,” oil and digital; Michael Maitner, “Regionalism with a twist,” oil; Mike Kolasinski,“ Wild Scapes – Our shores and streams,” oil pastel; John Andersen, “Waxing and Waning light,” oil and oil pastel; and Matthew Jacobson, “Draft Horses and the farm,”oil. Artful refreshments will be served both days. Jazz artist John Otto will perform live and the artists will be on hand Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. All are invited, free.

