Picking up pieces

“No one is truly ‘Picture Perfect,’” says Fennville High School senior Dominique Cabrera of her piece by that name, part of an area students’ exhibit on Teen Suicide now on view in the Saugatuck Center for the Arts conference room. Saugatuck and Hamilton high school students also created works based on a real-but-somber theme the transformative powers of art address. “Many times,” says Cabrera of “Picture Perfect,” created as part of an anti-bullying campaign, “people will bully others because of the way they look, which is wrong. Perfection is an illusion,” the teen artist says. (Photo by Scott Sullivan)

 

