Pickleball holidays: brine time had by all

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Douglas-Saugatuck Pickleball Club is making a dilly of donations to local causes.

The club, which meets to play summer weekday mornings at Douglas’ Schultz Park, presented $500 last week to Christian Neighbors of Douglas and $250 to the Saugatuck Public Schools Community Recreation program.

Members also plan to present a $250 check to the Fennville Public Schools Community Rec program next week. Proceeds came from club membership fees.

Pickleball may have a funny name. But it’s not only fun, it’s America’s fastest-growing sport with more than 2.5 million players.

Invented 53 years ago near Seattle and named after “Pickles,” a family cocker spaniel who loved to chase stray balls, the game involves two to four players using solid paddles to hit whiffle ball-type spheres over 34- to 36-inch-high nets on badminton-size 20 x 44-foot courts.

Pickleball, enjoyed by persons of all ages, found its footing locally in 2014 among older players drawn by the fellowship, competition and exercise it affords in a smaller space than used for tennis.

The City of Douglas, with support from club founders Steve Lewis and Walt Lawrence, completed work on eight dedicated courts at Schultz Park in 2015. Membership has grown from 12 to more than 100 players.

They play Mondays through Fridays from May to October between 9 a.m. and noon. “We’ve had folks from 20-plus states,” said Sam Ferlito, “and come from as far away as Alaska, Hawaii and England.

“Community involvement is part of our mission statement,” he continued.

Want to join or learn more? Email him at Salvatore70@comcast.net.