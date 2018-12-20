Home Around Town Pickleball holidays: brine time had by all
Pickleball holidays: brine time had by all
Around Town
Community
Featured Stories
Local
0

Pickleball holidays: brine time had by all

0
CR12-20-18-5
now viewing

Pickleball holidays: brine time had by all

12-13 CN Santa girl 3x-cr
now playing

Hark the heralds

CR12-20-18-
now playing

New Saugatuck Back Bay owners look ahead

12-20 Doug clerks 4x-cr
now playing

Douglas rings in the new

CR12-20-18-2
now playing

Neighbors boil over Water Street zoning change

Phosphorus-Ban
now playing

County phosphorus ban to stay in plce

12-20 Interact funder 6x-cr
now playing

Interact basketball funder Friday to support school

10-12 Brandess portrait 1x-cr
now playing

Blue Star

IMG_1345
now playing

Life as performance art

wilcox-mike
now playing

Family, giving make Christmas bright

2017-11-Letters-to-Santa-Website
now playing

DES kids ask Santa for the darndest things

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Douglas-Saugatuck Pickleball Club is making a dilly of donations to local causes.

The club, which meets to play summer weekday mornings at Douglas’ Schultz Park, presented $500 last week to Christian Neighbors of Douglas and $250 to the Saugatuck Public Schools Community Recreation program.

Members also plan to present a $250 check to the Fennville Public Schools Community Rec program next week. Proceeds came from club membership fees.

Pickleball may have a funny name. But it’s not only fun, it’s America’s fastest-growing sport with more than 2.5 million players.

Invented 53 years ago near Seattle and named after “Pickles,” a family cocker spaniel who loved to chase stray balls, the game involves two to four players using solid paddles to hit whiffle ball-type spheres over 34- to 36-inch-high nets on badminton-size 20 x 44-foot courts.

Pickleball, enjoyed by persons of all ages, found its footing locally in 2014 among older players drawn by the fellowship, competition and exercise it affords in a smaller space than used for tennis.

The City of Douglas, with support from club founders Steve Lewis and Walt Lawrence, completed work on eight dedicated courts at Schultz Park in 2015. Membership has grown from 12 to more than 100 players.

They play Mondays through Fridays from May to October between 9 a.m. and noon. “We’ve had folks from 20-plus states,” said Sam Ferlito, “and come from as far away as Alaska, Hawaii and England.

“Community involvement is part of our mission statement,” he continued.

Want to join or learn more? Email him at Salvatore70@comcast.net.

Related Posts
12-13 CN Santa girl 3x-cr

Hark the heralds

Publisher 0
CR12-20-18-

New Saugatuck Back Bay owners look ahead

Publisher 0
12-20 Doug clerks 4x-cr

Douglas rings in the new

Publisher 0
Copyright 2016 The Commercial Record
Close

Share this video