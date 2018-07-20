Pilates Hive to host open house Saturday

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Pilates Hive? What is that? Find out during an open house Saturday, July 21, at Michelle Den Hartigh’s new business at 100 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas, Suite D, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Hive is next door to LadyHawk Nutrition and Farmhouse Deli.

Pilates, named for Joseph Pilates’ method of controlled movements that build flexibility, core strength, balance and coordination, drew Den Hartigh after lower back pain — she suffers from Grade 3 spondylisthesis — no longer let her engage her core.

“Within weeks of pilates training, my back pain decreased and my core strength increased,” she says. “I continue to be pain-free as long as I train smart, listen to my body and do pilates,” Den Hartigh says.

Why Hive? “I’m a beekeeper,” she goes on. “The more I study these fascinating creatures, the more convinced I become that these insects are like us in many ways, completely opposite us in others and there is much we could learn from this super-organism we call a bee hive.

“The honeycomb in a hive is an amazing feat of engineering. The hexagon marvel is incredibly lightweight, using the least amount of wax to build, but has the tensile strength ratio of one pound of wax holding approximately 22 pounds of honey.

“Now that is a strong core!” Den Hartigh says.

She has taught pilates for five years and pursued her passion for human movement and lifelong learning to become West Michigan’s only certified neurokinetic therapist.

NKT is a method that discovers the root cause of movement dysfunction rather than chasing symptoms. Based on that and testing, she assigns clients homework to correct it by burning into the motor control center in a more-efficient manner.

“Remember, the pattern we are correcting is a neural pathway, not really a ‘muscle.’ So small, slow and less is better,” Den Hartigh says.

She will offer food, beverages, an introduction to the Hive’s services plus a drawing for two free sessions during the free event.

For more information, call (616) 405-6627, email michelle@thepilateshive.com or visit the business’s Facebook page.