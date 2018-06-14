Pizza party rewards safe students at DES

It was pizza-pizza times 70 for Douglas Elementary students last Thursday, thanks to remembering their home addresses, Marro’s Italian Pizza and local public safety leaders. The Saugatuck Township Fire District and Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department members spent two days per month this school year to ensure children know their addresses in case they need to call 911 in an emergency, plus shared with the youngsters more safety tips. When officers began the program last October, 54 percent of students knew their home address, deputy fire chief Chris Mantels said. (See Letter to the Editor on Page A4.) Upon graduation/pizza party day June 7, 99.2 percent had the proper information. Marro’s furnished pizza, pizza and more pizza for 400 students and staff. Shown above dishing out pizza (above) were (from left) the police department’s Ashley and Stephanie Bell, firefighter Chris Bernhardy and assistant principal Matt Diaz. Enjoying the goods were Dante Holley and Noah Sauve. At right, student Marci Bauman digs in. (Photos by Scott Sullivan)