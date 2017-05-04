Planners OK NorthShore’s boat basin, homes requests

By Scott Sullivan

Editor

The Saugatuck Township Planning Commission April 26 unanimously gave preliminary approvals for North Shores of Saugatuck LLC to build 23 homes surrounding a boat basin where the lost lumber village of Saugatuck once stood.

Members also voted 5-1 to ask the township board to hire a certified planner to assist with the final site plan approval process.

Township attorney Scott Smith and other commission members acknowledged chair Katherine Miller Cook’s prior requests to add such a planners’ counsel, but added doing so could only be done by approval of the elected board, whose next monthly meeting was scheduled Wednesday, May 3.

“That decision is not at the township staff’s discretion,” said clerk Brad Rudich, who, with zoning administrator Steve Kushion, was criticized by some for not acting on Cook’s request. The matter did not appear on the agenda, nor was it discussed, at the board’s most-recent prior meeting April 5.

Cottage Home of Holland, with financial backing from Padnos Iron and Metal Co. president Jeff Padnos and his wife, Peg, closed this winter on the 304 acres fronting the Kalamazoo River channel and Lake Michigan, stretching east to Blue Star Highway.

Doing business as North Shores, the new owners plan to build about 40 single-family homes on the parcel, including the boat basin tract, first developed as Singapore in the 1830s and later occupied by a Denison family Broward Boat Works plant.

“By building around a basin on land that’s long been disturbed, we won’t need to reclaim our investment elsewhere and can place 208.3 acres in a conservation easement,” Cottage Home president Brian Bosgraaf told The Commercial Record.

The commission tabled voting on North Shores’ boat basin/homes requests at a Feb. 28 public hearing and again March 28, asking for more time in the second instance to review a seven-page memorandum received from township attorney Scott Smith earlier that same day.

Smith’s memo noted North Shores is not seeking township approval for the boat basin. The developer is seeking approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to construct the basin. Those applications include public notices and a public hearing, and preempt most local control.

Smith suggested 15 conditions for granting preliminary planned unit development and site condominium approvals to build the houses, noting when and if state and federal permits were procured and full developer plans submitted, the commission would still have final approval powers.

“There’s a lot to decide on. I’d like more time to digest the information,” Cook said March 28. A majority of peers agreed.

The commission’s third meeting concerning North Shores’ requests last week involved lengthy questioning by members of Smith and Bosgraaf, plus acceptance into the record of recent letters from township resident Steve McKown, a retired attorney, and lawyers for the Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance, a nonprofit preservation group, claiming approvals should not be granted.

McKown’s entire letter, along with the local nonprofit preservation group’s concerns and/or objections to the North Shores project, can be found at saugatuckdunescoastalalliance.com.

Commission members instructed Smith to add to the 15 conditions requirements including no project zoning variances be granted, a storm-water plan be submitted, no docks be used for commercial purposes and construction equipment access the parcel via only 135th Avenue, not more-fragile 66th Street.

Cook joined fellow commissioners Joe Milauckas, Andrew Prietz, Maggie Conklin, Ed Welk and Rudich voting to approve both preliminary requests.

Several audience members afterwards voiced their disapproval and dismay. All but Welk then voted to ask the board to hire a certified planner to assist with their final approval process, which, should the project win federal and state approvals, would involve much more detailed documents.

“I am pleased,” said Bosgraaf, “with the commission’s diligence and efforts. This is just the beginning of the process.

“We have to meet many standards to win federal and state approvals, plus requirements to fulfill with the township.

“We will be back,” he said.