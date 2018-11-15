Home Around Town Planting bulbs in snow
Planting bulbs in snow
The Saugatuck High School Interact Club partnered with the local Boy Scouts, Rotary Club and Saugatuck Township last snowy weekend to plant more than 1,200 daffodil bulbs at the Douglas and Riverside cemeteries. Shown (l-r) are, front: Olivia Ayers, Lily Francis, Sophie McQueary, Jetal Patel, Keera Lung and Gabe Smit; rear: Jillian Johnson, Ava Fink, Ally Giles, Aaron Carten-Crandell, Madie Dedic, Ringo Joon, Maddie Moore, Luke Lencioni, Lucas Czarnecki, Knole Ihle, Olivia Reynolds, Abby Hartgerink, faculty adviser Christina Lewis, Tristan Dejong, faculty advisor Mike Shaw, Owen Quinn and Pitch Leewiboonsilp.

