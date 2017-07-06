Poison ivy makes nasty nemesis

By Mike Wilcox

Independence Day has come and gone and I have great memories of fireworks, a bonfire and grilling. It seems like the older I get, the more I appreciate holidays.

One remnant of the latest isn’t so great. While I was weeding in the yard, I inadvertently kneeled in poison ivy. Now, a few days later, I am still covered from ankles to arms with itchy blisters caused by the nasty weed.

It didn’t use to be that way. Until age 40 or so, I could lie in the stuff, and not be affected. Allergies from pollen or trees never bothered me. I could bask in the sun for hours bare-chested and never burn.

At about the same time I had to get reading glasses, however, my body began to change. Most notably, I have been susceptible to poison ivy to where I don’t want to walk in the woods for fear I might catch an airborne whiff and be itching for the next couple weeks.

One of my favorite sports was golf, but I haven’t picked up a 9-iron in 10 years. Why? Although I can putt with the best, I can’t hit a drive straight. I either hook or slice; rarely does the ball trickle in the fairway. When it is in the fairway, it’s because I’ve either topped or undercut the ball and it traveled 50, not 250, yards.

That means I’m searching in overgrown rough, weeds and creek beds for my ball, sometimes stumble upon poison ivy and must endure two weeks of incessant itching.

I quit the game because poison ivy got the best of me. I wish I could quit pulling weeds from around my house, but like poison ivy they grow quickly and require my attention often.

I have no clue, this time, where the poison ivy came from, but both ankles and hands were noticeably covered a couple hours after I had finished weeding.

Now three days later, as always, the nasty rash has spread across most of my body. I’m not itching my face, legs or even ears. I keep a bottle of calamine lotion with me so I can dab itchy spots, but know the irritation will continue for another week and a half.

The rash always seems worse when I try to sleep. I don’t get much sleep because of it. I do all I can to keep other body parts away from infected areas. I wear long pants, shirts and socks to bed so the rash won’t spread. Nothing, however, works.

Poison ivy for me is a yearly, sometimes twice a year occurrence. Why do you keep getting the rash? That’s a fair question. I study the weed and think I know what I’m looking for, but for some reason it always finds me.

Oh, did I ask how your Independence Day was? Excuse me for now, the itching is unbearable and I have to spread some more lotion on my feet. Hope your holiday was better.