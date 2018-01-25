Police added foot patrols in ‘challenging’ year

By Jim Hayden

Correspondent

Saugatuck-Douglas Police Department officers walked the beat in 2017 more than previous years in what were a “challenging” 12 months, according to the department’s annual report.

Saugatuck City Council accepted the report Monday with little comment. The city is studying the possibility of ending its relationship with the City of Douglas-run department and contracting for law enforcement service from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

“Although it has been a very challenging year, the department staff feels privileged to serve the cities of Douglas and Saugatuck,” wrote interim Chief Steve Kent in the report. “We hope to continue to serve both cities in this capacity in the future.”

Officers are spending more time on foot patrol to better serve the community, he said.

“I put out a directive to officers that I expected an hour out of their 12-hour shift to be concentrated on foot patrol to assure that all officers were being active in that type of patrol,” Kent said. Seeing the community from the sidewalk instead of from a patrol car helps reduce crime, betters community relations and helps officers recognize when things “seem out of place,” he said.

The department provides planning, supervision and added personnel for numerous events and activities in Saugatuck and Douglas. It also provides seasonal patrols in downtown Saugatuck and foot patrols at Oval Beach and the Saugatuck Harbor Natural Area.

The 2017-2018 fiscal year budget for the police department is $1,040,250, according to the report. Douglas pays $508,500. Saugatuck pays $531,750 with seasonal patrols and other costs.

The police investigated 2,911 complaints in 2017, according to the report, down 93 from 2016 but 9.9 percent (263.4 complaints) above the five-year average (2012-2016) of 2,647.6 complaints.

Saugatuck-Douglas police made 27 felony arrests, 213 misdemeanor arrests, handled 13 personal injury traffic crashes and 54 property damage traffic crashes.

Other cases included three criminal sexual conduct incidents, 21 assaults, 10 intimidation stalking incidents, one arson, five burglaries, 35 larcenies including three pickpocketing incidents and one motor vehicle theft.

Police also handled 28 violations of the controlled substance act and 11 liquor violations, according to the annual summary.

Officers made 1,571 traffic stops and issued 248 citations.

The report says officers made 3,660 contacts with businesses, made 17,042 personal contacts and conducted 6,617 property checks.

Saugatuck began looking at police services more than a year ago because residents have been concerned about the cost of the department, staffing, equipment and a lack of community presence, according to some council members.

In December, council authorized a work group to look at the possibility of contracting with the county for police protection. A report will be made to council by Feb. 8.

The sheriff’s office charges about $75,000 for a single deputy to cover an area for 40 hours a week. The Saugatuck Douglas Police Department now covers Saugatuck and Douglas cities 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Saugatuck-Douglas department has eight fulltime officers and a fulltime clerk.