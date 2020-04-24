Home Around Town Police charge Saugatuck man with child abuse
By Scott Sullivan

Editor

A Saugatuck man was arrested at his house Saturday and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct (victim under age 13), manufacturing child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

In addition to arresting Justin Williams, 26, and seizing evidence, state police detectives also effected rescue of two minor children who were with Williams at the time.

He was lodged in the Allegan County Jail with courtroom arraignment Monday.

A Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation led to Williams’ apprehension. It stemmed from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip, which included images of child sexually abusive material.

Further investigation led to identifying the suspect and two youths he was abusing.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit and Task Force were assisted by Allegan and Ottawa county sheriff’s officers, the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services, and state police Wayland post detectives.

The computer crimes unit encourages parents to speak to their children about safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The NCMEC provides a comprehensive list of resources on its website at missingkids.org. The ICAC Task Force also provides resources at michiganicac.com.

Police urge persons who have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation to report it to the Cyber Tip Line at missingkids.org/cybertipline.

 

 

 

