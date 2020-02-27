Home Around Town Police investigate Laketown death
Police investigate Laketown death
Police investigate Laketown death

Police investigate Laketown death

Michigan State Police are investigating the reported Tuesday night death of Mandy Heidenreich in a Laketown Township home she shared with her husband, Douglas State Farm Insurance agent Andrew Heidenreich.

Authorities say the death occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Forest Beach Drive. She was an employee of L Salon in Douglas.

Troopers from the State Police Wayland Post and Laboratory responded to the scene. Further investigation is pending, according to MSP.

