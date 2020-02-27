Police investigate Laketown death

Michigan State Police are investigating the reported Tuesday night death of Mandy Heidenreich in a Laketown Township home she shared with her husband, Douglas State Farm Insurance agent Andrew Heidenreich.

Authorities say the death occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Forest Beach Drive. She was an employee of L Salon in Douglas.

Troopers from the State Police Wayland Post and Laboratory responded to the scene. Further investigation is pending, according to MSP.