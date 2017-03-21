Home Around Town Missing Saugatuck teen found on Iowa State campus
Missing Saugatuck teen found on Iowa State campus
A 16-year-old Fennville teen  who was the subject of a missing/endangered advisory Monday, March 20, was found later in Ames, Iowa.

Joy Dene Martin was found Monday evening (March 20) on the campus of Iowa State University after leaving her home sometime Saturday.

Michigan State Police said she was in good health and she had left home voluntarily after corresponding with an unknown person on the KIK messenger app.

Police are making arrangements to reconnect her with her family; Iowa State campus police and the state police are continuing to investigate the incident.

“Michigan State Police would like to remind and encourage parents to stay informed and be involved with electronic media their children use,” a press release said.

